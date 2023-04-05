As the Masters begins Thursday in the PGA, so will the Joplin Invitational at Twin Hills Country Club for area high school golfers.
This will be the Joplin boys' golf team's first 18-hole event of the year. Coach Jack Pace noted that it could be the first 18-hole event for each of the 11 teams in the field.
Along with the Eagles, Carthage, Carl Junction, Webb City, Neosho, Seneca, Nevada, Lamar, Purdy and Clever will be competing. Joplin will have a junior varsity team competing as well. There will be a shotgun start beginning at 9 a.m.
"Twin Hills is in good shape," Pace said. "They aerated their greens last week and the greens are looking awesome."
Some players to watch in the tournament would be Joplin's junior Harry Satterlee, Carl Junction's sophomore Jack Spencer, and Carthage's senior Max Templeman. Pace says the team to beat might just be CJ's bunch.
"Those three (players) I mentioned all think they can win it," Pace said. "Which, that's the way it should be."
Another top member for the Eagles will be senior Hobbs Campbell.
With this being an early-season tournament and the first 18-hole competition for most or all of the teams in the field, there could be some kinks still to work out.
"Like I tell my kids, everything is preseason until you get to conference and districts," Pace said. "Just go out and do the best you can and compete the best you can."
Coach added that the invitational will serve to help all the golfers "immensely." Something as small as just walking all 18 holes for the first time all season against opponents and not just their teammates can affect the way they play.
Joplin's varsity roster includes Satterlee, Campbell, senior Ian Surbrugg, senior Dylan Bozarth, sophomore Taylor McMillian and sophomore Cash Tyson.
Pace says having multiple guys vying for a spot on the roster helps to keep his team competitive and improving all season.
COMING UP
Joplin will also host the Horton Smith Invite on Monday, April 10, at Schifferdecker Golf Course.
