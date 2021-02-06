Joplin will get an opposing team's best regardless of sport — no matter varsity, junior varsity or at the freshmen level.
That’s one of the many benefits of being one of the largest high schools in the state.
In the boys championship game of the Mercy/Warrior Classic, the Eagles junior varsity certainly got the best out of Class 2 College Heights Christian. But Joplin landed the final punch, outscoring the Cougars 9-4 in the final 3 1/2 minutes to earn a hard-fought 49-46 victory.
“Like I told them in the locker room, we get everybody’s best shot,” Eagles coach James Spencer said. “Everybody wants to beat Joplin. We have to come mentally prepared, physically prepared to play our best game. Hats off to College Heights. They made it hard on us. Their zone was effective. Their bigs hurt us inside. We had to make plays down the stretch.”
And they certainly did.
After Miller Long hit a jumper in the lane to put College Heights up 41-40, Hughley buried a corner trey to hand the Eagles a 43-41 advantage at the 3:30 mark. Hobbs Campbell then broke away with a layup in transition to stretch that lead to 45-41 with 3:13 to go.
“That was huge having that cushion,” Spencer said. “Our guys could take a deep breath there.”
The Cougars’ Ben Thomas answered with a triple to cut the deficit to 45-44 at the 2:55 mark. Joplin received a little more breathing room when junior guard Brantley Morris came up with a layin and Wyatt Satterlee hit one of two free throws to make the score 48-44 with 0:29 left.
On the next possession, Long finished at the rim with a layup to trim the score to 48-46 with 10 ticks remaining. Satterlee made only one of two free throws to make the score 49-46 with 8.5 seconds left, giving College Heights a chance at tying the game.
But Long, who received the inbounds pass, drove to the other end of the floor and his 3 from the right wing hit the front of the iron and bounced out at the buzzer.
“(This type of win) is a huge confidence builder for them,” Spencer said. “They have to know how to compete in these big games and these moments. I told them before the game, ‘College Heights played back-to-back. They had a crowd and I knew they would. We cannot get flustered. We cannot panic. We got to make sure we’re composed.’ I thought they did that.”
Campbell captured team honors with 16 points to pace Joplin. Morris added 13 points while Hughley chipped in 12.
College Heights (12-9) featured three players in double figures — Long (17), Thomas (10) and Ethan Meeks (10).
“I thought our kids played well most of the time,” Cougars coach Eric Johnson said. “We missed out on some plays at the end. They made a few there. We missed a few shots and missed a few assignments on defense, you know, that happens. No excuses, but we were two starters short. One’s injured and one’s still home sick. That made a little bit of a difference. We’re playing two kids that played jayvee and they stepped up, did a good job. No complaints. It was a good tournament. Good three games for us.”
Joplin — at all levels — plays at Ozark starting with the freshman at 4:30 p.m. The Cougars host Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday
.
Thomas Jefferson boys 62, McAuley 30
Class 1 No. 9 Thomas Jefferson started fast and never looked back in a victory over McAuley to take third place.
The Cavaliers (15-4) jumped out to a 34-12 advantage at the break.
Caden Myers captured game honors with 20 points to pace Thomas Jefferson. Crafty Dhruv Gheewala added 12 points while big man Jay Ball and Drew Goodhope chipped in 10.
For the Warriors (6-12), Daniel Wagner had 11 points.
McAuley hosts Golden City at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
