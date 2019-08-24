WEBB CITY, Mo. — Friday marked the official start to the new football season for Joplin.
The Eagles traveled to Webb City to participate in a four-team jamboree with the Cardinals, Seneca Indians and Lamar Tigers at Cardinal Stadium. Joplin clashed with Seneca in the first session before wrapping up against Lamar.
“It felt good, especially to be facing someone else,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “It’s not a game, but we have gone through the progression of playing in the Red-White scrimmage and the jamboree. Now we get to prepare for Week 1. I am pretty excited about that.”
Joplin held Seneca off the scoreboard in the first-team session to open the night. The Indians drove inside the 5-yard line on their second possession and looked to have a touchdown before a penalty called the score back. The Eagle defense stiffened and denied Seneca a trip inside the end zone after a pair of losses in the backfield.
The first-team offense found success from the start, with senior quarterback Blake Tash finding senior running back Isaiah Davis in the left flat all alone for a 17-yard touchdown. Davis added a 2-yard run for a score on the next possession.
Joplin’s first-team defense came up with its first turnover against Lamar on the opening possession, as Davis dove on a loose ball following a high snap by the Tigers that found the turf three yards behind the play.
The Joplin offense went to the air against Lamar, with Tash finding senior wide receiver Zach Westmoreland for a 21-yard touchdown connection for the first-team’s lone score in the second session.
“I thought we did some really nice things on both sides of the ball with our older group,” Jasper said. “There are still some things to work on, so I am going to enjoy going over the film with the guys. Our effort all the way through was ‘Joplin football.’ ‘‘
Joplin’s sophomore class, which consists of 34 players, had a pair of standout performers in the backfield. Lonnie Watkins and Kaian Roberts-Day each had a pair of breakaway rushing scores to highlight the night for the second unit.
“The young guys did a good job,” Jasper said. “I am really excited about the depth at our running back position.”
Joplin opens the season with a home game against Willard at 7 p.m. on Friday at Junge Field.
BAILEY SATISFIED WITH LAMAR’S INTENSITY
Last year at this time, Lamar head coach Scott Bailey wasn’t thrilled with what he heard on the sidelines from his team during the jamboree.
Following Friday’s showing against Webb City and Joplin, Bailey said his team’s attitude was much more to his liking.
“The No. 1 thing I was happy with tonight is that the adversity did not divide us,” Bailey said. “We didn’t hear the chirping, or the griping and complaining. A year ago, we had quite a bit of adversity against Joplin and failed to bounce back from it. This year, we faced adversity, bounced back and put a little bit of a drive together to score before our varsity guys got off the field. Our defense went out and adjusted to the speed pretty well.”
Going up against Class 4 Webb City, the Class 2 Tigers traded first-team scores with the Cardinals. Freshman Austin Wilkerson found paydirt for the Tigers, while Webb City’s junior Devrin Weathers tallied the Cardinals’ score.
The Tigers had similar results against the Class 6 Eagles, as both first-team offenses traded scores before the second units took over. Lamar junior running back Cade Griffith crossed the goal line from three yards out to highlight the offense’s output.
“When you are lining up against Webb and Joplin, you are lining up against some of the best athletes we are going to play against all year,” Bailey said. “Our kids, who are used to practice speed at Lamar, are now getting to see COC speed, and it’s an eye-opener to see how fast the game is played at this level. That is only going to help us as we go down the road.”
Lamar opens the season at home against Rogersville on Friday.
