To say that Joplin is coming off its most-emotional win during coach Curtis Jasper’s tenure would be accurate, but also a severe understatement.
The Eagle football program and Joplin community suffered a heartbreaking loss last week when sophomore Kadin Roberts-Day passed away at Mercy Hospital following an indoor practice.
Playing in Roberts-Day’s honor, the Eagles (2-0) went on the road and jumped out to a big lead before holding off Webb City (1-1) for a 35-28 win last Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium.
Obviously, Jasper would like to avoid an emotional letdown as Joplin prepares for a Week 3 home matchup tonight with Carthage (2-0), but he understands that under the circumstances, that may not be possible.
“It will be what it will be,” Jasper said. “We are just trying to do the best we can. The emotions are what they are. … We are still worried about our kids. If it’s going to happen, there is nothing we can do to change that. We are just hoping our preparation carries us through.”
The Tigers are coming off a 35-7 win over Carl Junction and have several key players.
“They have a lot of weapons,” Jasper said. “Patrick Carlton is only a junior, but he is kind of a do-it-all type of quarterback. Tyler Mueller is really good running back, and Alex Martini is a solid tight end. They have a really big offensive line and just get it going on offense.”
As Joplin headed into the season, the offensive line was the perhaps the team’s biggest question mark. The Eagles suffered a setback in the opening week, as starter Alex Curry was forced to leave the game against Willard with an ankle sprain. Despite the loss, the offensive line continued to produce last week.
“Alex wasn’t able to play at all last week, but Davis Ramsey stepped up and played really well in his absence,” Jasper said. “We don’t know if Alex will get to play this week, but we are confident in Davis.”
A large key to Joplin’s success on defense last week was forcing Webb City into five turnovers.
“We were pleased with our pressure last week,” Jasper said. “Coach (Nick) Reid and the defensive staff had a really good game plan.”
The Eagles will be honoring Roberts-Day by wearing their red on red uniform combination, his favorite color. Joplin will also be holding a moment of silence for Roberts-Day prior to kickoff, which is scheduled for 7 at Junge Field.
