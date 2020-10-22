Week 9 looked like a stepping stone of things to come for the Joplin football team that’s put itself in position to potentially host a playoff game.
But to secure the fourth-seed in Class 6 District 3, the Eagles (4-4) need a win on the road against Neosho (0-8) tonight at Bob Anderson Stadium.
Joplin also needs a little help from Lee’s Summit North, which hosts Lee’s Summit West — the projected fourth-seed right now.
With a win and a West loss, the Eagles will likely host the Titans at Junge Field on Oct. 30 in the quarterfinal round of district.
But coach Curtis Jasper does not want to look that far ahead.
“I thought we made progress last week,” Jasper said. “Obviously, we are still searching for that consistency. I felt like Branson was a good step toward that. We just need to focus on this week and take care of our business. (From there), whatever happens, happens.”
The Eagles’ dynamic running back Nathan Glades comes off a career-performance in a 45-24 rout over Branson last week. The senior scored six of Joplin’s seven touchdowns and rushed for 250 yards on 31 carries.
That registered an eye-popping 8.1 yards per carry. Glades has now rushed for 1,260 yards on 183 attempts, scoring 20 touchdowns. He’s also caught 25 passes for 311 yards and one touchdown.
Quarterback Always Wright completed 15 of 19 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown and added three carries for 40 yards. The junior has completed 149 of 202 passes for 1,901 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Lance Atherton led the receiving corps last week with four catches for 52 yards, while Keaton Renfroe and Trayshawn Thomas had three catches each. Renfroe leads that group overall with 38 receptions for 501 yards and three touchdowns.
Perhaps the biggest key against the Wildcats: How will the Eagles follow up a performance like they had on defense against the Pirates? Jasper said Joplin will have to stop a run-heavy Neosho offense.
“They have two good backs,” Jasper said. “Number 11 (Levi Ketchum) had 230 yards last week against Willard. No. 32 (Drakye Perry) is a hard, physical runner as well.”
Senior linebacker Scott Lowe leads the defense with 119 tackles, and strong safety Jayden Holt and linebacker Marcelino Puente have 95 and 65, respectively.
Neosho comes off an inspiring performance against Willard. The Wildcats mounted a second-half comeback and pulled within a score after quarterback Logan Whetzell’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Drakye Perry in the final minute of the third quarter.
Perry tied the game on a six-yard run with 2:06 remaining in the game, but the Wildcats’ PAT was blocked, sending the game to overtime. But the Tigers escaped with a 27-20 victory following a four-yard run from Owen Bushnell.
Jasper said Joplin, as always, will need to win the battle in the trenches.
“We have to stack up the line of scrimmage like we did last week,” Jasper said. “I thought we did a real good job against Branson’s powers and counters. We are going to have to do the same thing against Neosho’s power running attack as well.”
