Joplin has a chance to complete a rare feat by finishing the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record.
To do that, the Eagles (8-0) will have to get through area-rival Carl Junction (4-4) in a matchup scheduled for 7 tonight at Bulldog Stadium.
“Carl Junction is one of the schools that is close in proximity, and all the kids pretty much know each other and grew up playing together,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “It’s the last game of the year. It’s a big game for our program, as far as things riding on it for goals we want to accomplish. It should be a fun game.”
The last time a Joplin football team went undefeated in the regular season was in 1983, when Class 4 Parkwood went 10-0 before going on a playoff run and defeating Union 35-7 in the title game to cap a 14-0 season on the way to a state championship.
“Anytime you can be put in the same conversation with any of those Parkwood teams, or any of the teams led by (coach) Dewey Combs, It’s flattering,” Jasper said. “I don’t know if we want to get too caught up in any of that until the season is over and we have time to reflect, but it is certainly an honor.”
Of course, a perfect regular season isn’t the only thing to play for if you are the Eagles. If Joplin comes out victorious against Carl Junction, it will earn the Central Ozark Conference crown in just its second season in the conference.
“The COC is a really good conference, and one of the best in the state,” Jasper said. “Winning it is a big deal, and a big deal for our kids. It was a goal they set before the season and have worked really hard toward.”
The Bulldogs are coming into the contest having won three of their last four games, including a 36-7 win over Branson last week. Carl Junction’s offense is averaging 24 points per game this season, and 31 points over its last four games.
“They are the most-balanced team that we have seen all year long,” Jasper said. “They are 50-50 in terms of run versus pass plays. … (Drew) Patterson does a really good job of running the zone read and can throw the ball well down field. I am also really impressed by the speed of their wide receivers. On film, they have done a good job of getting behind the defense, so that is something we will have to be concerned about.”
CJHS junior Drew Patterson has completed 79-of-142 passes for 1,256 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has carried the ball 43 times for 195 yards and three touchdowns. Brady Sims leads the team in rushing with 463 yards and four touchdowns on 111 carries, while Cole Stewart (26 catches, 554 yards, six touchdowns) and Noah Southern (25 catches, 292 yards, four touchdowns) lead the Bulldogs in receiving.
Defensively, the Bulldogs are surrendering 27 points a game but are limiting teams to 14 points over the past four games.
“(Defensive coordinator Tobin) Schultz does a good job of putting his players in great positions to be successful,” Jasper said. “They rotate a lot of guys up front and have a solid secondary … They are going to disguise their looks, play hard and fly to the football.”
A win against the Bulldogs would also lock up the top seed in Class 6 District 3 as Joplin heads into the postseason.
“It is important because of the travel and the home-field advantage,” Jasper said. “Junge Field provides a great atmosphere, and if we can make teams from Jefferson City and St. Louis travel to Joplin, that gives us a little advantage.”
