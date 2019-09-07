Joplin lost its three pool-play games Friday in the 15th annual Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Softball Tournament, sponsored in part by the Joplin Sports Authority, at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
The Eagles, under new head coach Manny Flores, fell to Seneca 10-1, Park Hill South 12-0 and Nevada 13-5.
Joplin plays its final two games today in the consolation bracket to determine 10th through 12th places. The Eagles meet Carthage at 10 a.m. and Lamar at 1:30. The two teams of Tigers square off at 11:45.
Seneca jumped out to a 6-0 first-inning lead over Joplin and finished with nine hits.
Dunbar, Kaden McNight and Askren all contributed two hits, and Chelsea Beville and McNight both drove in two runs.
Beville also was the winning pitcher, striking out 11 batters and walking three while allowing an unearned run. Joplin pitcher Jill McDaniel fanned two and walked four in six innings.
Izzy Yust had two of Joplin’s three singles, and Gabriella Quinn drove in the Eagles’ run when she reached on an error in the fifth inning.
Park Hill South’s Jessie Hagen pitched a four-inning one-hitter against the Eagles, striking out three and walking none.
McDaniel had Joplin’s hit, a single in the third inning. Pitcher Brittany Shyrock had one strikeout and walked two.
Two home runs spiced the Panthers’ 11-hit attack. Meggen Keller drove in four runs with a three-run homer in the second inning and bases-loaded walk in the third, and Hagen helped her cause with a two-run homer in the first. Leadoff batter Cahn’Tice Phillips hit a double among her three hits, scored three runs and drove in three.
Joplin and Nevada traded runs during the early innings, with the Tigers holding a 7-4 lead before scoring five runs in the top of the third. Tylin Heatherman and Maggie Leisure singled to drive in the first two runs in the third, and the last three scored on errors.
Heatherman, Claire Pritchett, Kirstin Buck and Bailey Ast all had two hits for the Tigers.
Joplin had four hits, including a double by Gabriella Quinn that scored a run in the first inning.
OTHER BRACKETS
Three of the teams that traveled the longest distance —Park Hill South, Blue Springs and Columbia Rock Bridge — advanced to the round-robin Gold Bracket.
Webb City, Neosho and Nevada all went 2-1 and will square off in the Silver Bracket, and Seneca, Carl Junction and Staley are in the Bronze Bracket.
Each bracket has three games today, starting at 10 a.m.
