Since Joplin's three middle schools combined into one athletic program three years ago, Joplin's performances at the seventh- and eighth-grade levels has improved.
Case in point: In last week's Central Ozark Conference cross country meet at the South Middle School course, Joplin's teams placed in the top-3 in all four divisions — first place in eighth-grade boys and seventh-grade boys, second place in eighth-grade girls and third place in seventh-grade girls.
“Overall I think it’s been beneficial in that we’re bringing our kids together at an earlier time and getting them into a culture that’s (the same) as our high school programs,” middle school athletics director Kyle Wolf said. “There is consistency across the board with our program now. That’s going to be beneficial to all our programs, and certainly with cross country that has been true.
"They’ve had a couple of really good years, and I think you’re starting to see that lead into the high school program when you see our high school girls won the COC championship for the first time in school history and the boys finished third. There’s a consistent effort and a consistent program and culture that’s being developed within those groups.”
Joplin runners finished second in both boys races — Grey Edwards in eighth grade (11 minutes, 17 seconds over the two-mile course) and Owen Horton in seventh grade (12:28). Teammate Brady Honeycutt was third in the seventh-grade race, finishing two seconds behind Horton.
In girls seventh grade, Joplin's Maci McNew, Meridyth Mai, Kelly Kumbier and Isabella Cruse finished 11th through 14th. Tiki Dunn was sixth and Lydia Rizo ninth in seventh-grade girls.
Wolf also gave high praise to the husband-wife coaching duo of Kenny and Nicole Peters.
“Coach Kenny Peters and coach Nicole Peters are incredible,” he said. “They do a tremendous job with our kids, not only in a training standpoint to get the kids prepared – they ran their best race at the end of the year. In every sport that’s what you want to do is be at your best at the end of the year.
"But they do such a tremendous job of taking kids who probably have never done anything like cross country and building confidence in them that it is something they can do and have success. A lot of the credit in our middle school cross country success quite honestly goes right to those two and the work they do with the kids.”
OTHER RESULTS
Jace Schulte of Webb City won the eighth-grade boys race in 11:15, and Neosho's Isaac Bales was fourth.
Webb City's John Makowski was fourth and Noah Lankford sixth in boys seventh grade. In between, Isaac Zeller of Neosho came in fifth.
Chloe Wood of Neosho won the girls eighth-grade race in 13:11, and Maggie Boyd of Carthage took second, four seconds back.
Brooke Hedger of Webb City led the way in seventh-grade girls with 13:31, and teammate Kristina Bundy took third. Bella Montez of Carl Junction came in fifth.
