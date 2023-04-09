Joplin Miracle League action returns Saturday.
All games will be played Saturday mornings at the Will Norton Miracle Field located at the Joplin Athletic Complex near Schifferdecker Park. The Will Norton Miracle Field is fully accessible for individuals with any type of disability and is located next to a fully accessible playground. There are no team practices during the week. No games will be played Memorial Day weekend.
Any child with disabilities ages 5 to 20 will be eligible to play Miracle League baseball.
Games are played on a custom field with a flat, rubberized surface to help prevent injuries. In a game, every player bats once each inning, all players are safe on the bases, and every player scores a run.
In addition, buddies are provided for each player. Buddies are students and adults who work one-on-one with each player. Buddies will help their players bat, catch the ball, and run the bases.
Volunteers are always need to help at the games. Sponsors also are sought. According to their website, the cost to run the Miracle League each year will be approximately $35,000, but player dues will only cover about $5,000 a season.
On Sept. 13, 2012, the Rotary Clubs of Joplin, in conjunction with the Keller Williams Foundation, broke ground on the Will Norton Miracle Field, named for Will Norton, a Joplin high school student who was one of the victims of the May 22, 2011, tornado.
More information is available at https://www.joplinmiracleleague.org.
