Luke Floyd has been hired as the new girls basketball head coach at Joplin High School, the district announced Wednesday afternoon.
Floyd comes to Joplin after serving as girls basketball coach at Rolla High School. This year the Bulldogs went 23-4 overall, finished second behind West Plains in the Ozark Conference and lost to Sullivan 43-30 in the semifinals of a Class 4 district tournament.
Floyd succeeds Jeff Williams, who stepped down as coach after the Eagles' loss in the Class 5 district tournament. Williams, who has been around basketball for 39 years, was a baskeball head coach at Joplin the last 11 seasons — the first five with the boys team and the last six with the girls squad.
