Joplin won four of six singles matches and defeated Carl Junction 5-4 in a boys tennis dual Tuesday afternoon at the JHS courts.
Logan Merkley, Jeffrey Evenson, Ben Wardlow and Josh Yarnall picked up victories at No. 1 through No. 4 singles, respectively. Merkeley and Evenson teamed up to win the No. 1 doubles match.
Carl Junction received victories from Josecito Figueroa Quezada at No. 5 singles, Jordan Markham at No. 6 singles, Quezada-Markham at No. 2 doubles and Blaine Wilkerson-Nicholas Neal at No. 3 doubles.
