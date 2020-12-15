CARTHAGE, Mo. — The sizable, physical Nixa hoops squad could only be contained for so long.
Joplin built an early advantage, but Nixa pulled away in the final three quarters to claim a 76-55 victory Friday night in the semifinals of the 74th Carthage Boys Invitational at Carthage High School.
With the win, Nixa advanced to the tournament championship to take on Raymore-Peculiar, a 70-42 victor over Nevada, at 3:30 this afternoon. Joplin and Nevada play in the third-place game at 2.
Joplin held a 19-15 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Nixa eventually imposed its will in the paint as Jaret Nelson, Jason Jones and Colin Ruffin — each standing at 6-foot-4 or taller — erupted for 53 combined points.
“I learned as a coach that I have to give them a little bit more of a fighting chance in terms of just how we need to guard,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “We had some things we were going to do and didn’t execute very well. But that lands on me for the most part. They’re such a well-balanced team that you kind of pick your poison.”
Nixa (3-0) went on an 11-3 run to start the second quarter and take a 26-24 advantage over Joplin (3-1). NHS eventually outscored Joplin 21-12 in the period, and after a putback basket by Kaleb Wofford just seconds before the halftime buzzer, Nixa took a 36-31 lead into the locker room.
The Nixa lead grew to double digits by the midway point of the third quarter after back-to-back buckets in the paint by Jones and TJ Sorgenfrei made it 47-37.
Joplin’s All Wright converted a 3-point shot at the end of the third quarter to pull his team to within 12. However, the start of the fourth quarter saw Nixa go on a 14-3 run to balloon the lead up to 19 points with three minutes remaining.
“The game got away from us because we didn’t get back in transition and didn’t do anything on the glass,” Hafer said. “Those are things we have to be able to do. And were capable of doing them. Those can be fixed.”
All Wright, a freshman, finished as Joplin’s leading scorer with 25 points. He went 9 of 16 from the floor, 6 of 11 from beyond the arc and made 1 of 2 attempt from the charity stripe.
“Offensively he was great,” Hafer said of All Wright. “We know that about All. We’ve kind of been waiting on that to happen. … A big part of that is how much attention Always (Wright) was getting. I think what will probably show up in several cases are assists from Always because of how much attention he draws.”
Always Wright, a junior and older brother of All Wright, finished with nine points, while Carson Wampler chipped in six points and Landen Artherton five points.
For Nixa, Jones paced the scoring with 22 points, while Nelson added 16 points and Ruffin 15 points.
RAY-PEC 70, NEVADA 42
A cold shooting night prevented Nevada from keeping pace with Iryn Allen and the Raymore-Peculiar Panthers in Friday night’s other semifinal.
The Tigers (3-2) shot 34.9% from the floor (15-of-43) and made just 8 of 34 attempts from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Ray-Pec (3-0) shot better than 55% from the floor (26 of 47) and 43% from 3-point range (10 of 23).
“We love playing teams like this, teams that are going to push us,” Nevada coach Shaun Gray said. “We have a team that has a lot of 3-point shooters. That’s a big part of our offense. What we have to do, though, is find balance. We can’t live by the 3, die by the 3. We’re quite capable of attacking the basket as well, and getting to the free-throw line more often.”
Nevada had four free-throw attempts, making each of them, while the Panthers went 8 of 8 from the charity stripe.
Ray-Pec standout guard Iryn Allen, a 6-1 junior, recorded a game-high 33 points on 12 of 18 shooting. He also had five triples.
Myles Sutton and Tucker Miller also scored in double figures for Ray-Pec with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Logan Applegate led Nevada with 14 points, while Logan McNeley and Lane McNeley added nine points apiece.
CARTHAGE 47, CARL JUNCTION 41
Carthage held off Carl Junction down the stretch to earn its first win of the season and advance to the fifth-place game to take on West Plains today at 12:30.
A triple by Alex Baker trimmed the Carthage lead to 43-41 with two minutes remaining. The Tigers then milked more than a minute off the clock on their ensuing possession before the Bulldogs fouled to send Patrick Carlton to the line, where he sank back-to-back freebies to make it a two-possession game, 45-41, with 0:53 to go.
Carl Junction (0-5) came up empty-handed on its final two possessions, and Carthage (1-1) sank two more free throws to bring the game to its final score.
Max Templeman and Joel Pugh finished as the leading scorers for Carthage with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Carlton and Justin Ray chipped in eight points apiece.
Alex Baker tallied 11 points and Blake Poorman had nine points to the pace the scoring for Carl Junction, which plays Leavenworth this morning at 11 in the seventh-place game.
