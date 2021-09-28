The strength of schedule in the Central Ozark Conference is no joke — in any sport.
“Our conference is so tough top-to-bottom,” Joplin softball coach Emmanuel Flores said. “It’s filled with great teams. On any given day, anybody can beat anybody.”
The Joplin Eagles finally got over the hump by picking up its first victory in COC play with a dominant 11-1 win over Carl Junction on Tuesday afternoon at JHS Athletic Complex.
That comes after the Eagles (13-12, 1-6 COC) suffered a trio of tough one-run setbacks to conference powers Nixa, Ozark and Republic recently.
“It definitely feels good to go out here and get the first one, especially after playing some of the top teams in our conference in one-run games,” Flores said. “To be able to come out here and get the first one, it feels good.”
Joplin rapped 16 hits in the contest and six different individuals logged multi-hit performances.
“I felt like today was the best approach overall,” Flores said. “We came out and were aggressive from the first pitch on. It showed on the scoreboard. We barreled a lot of balls today. I think it was our best output offensively from start to finish that we have had this year. I’m really proud of the girls and the work they are putting in.”
The Eagles offense wasted no time getting going, striking for five runs in the opening frame. It all started with a pair of RBI singles from Liz Snider and Jadyn Pankow to put Joplin on top 2-0.
Kirsten McMillen then lofted a fly ball to medium center field to score Pankow, while Jill McDaniel followed with a sharp two-run double to the center field fence as the Eagles’ advantage ballooned to 5-0.
Then in the bottom of the second, Pankow drove in Snider on a single up the middle to give Joplin a 6-0 lead. Carl Junction’s lone tally of the game came when Hannah Cantrell laid down a bunt and eventually came around to score on an errant throw that rolled down the first base line.
But the Eagles’ offense continued to apply the pressure in the bottom half of the third, with Pankow bringing home Maria Loum on a sacrifice fly. Madisyn Tracy then stretched Joplin’s lead to 8-1 with an RBI single to cap the Eagles’ two-run third.
Joplin achieved the run-rule in the fifth when Abby Lowery struck for an RBI single to make the score 9-1. Later in the frame, Izzy Yust and Lowery came around to score on a fielding error.
Pankow led the Eagles with two hits and three RBI, while Snider and Lowery each had three hits. Bailey Ledford, Tracy and McMillen tallied two hits apiece.
“Jadyn’s approach was a lot better today,” Flores said. “She is doing a much better job of getting her hands through and taking what she is getting, not trying to force something the other way or down the line. I thought she had a great approach. Up and down our lineup, we were aggressive early in the counts and that’s what we have got to do to be successful.”
And that’s not to overshadow McDaniel’s effort in the circle. The righty scattered one run (zero earned) on two hits and one walk. She struck out eight.
“She commanded the zone today,” Flores said. “When she does that, she keeps us in ball games and that’s what it is about for her. She throws strikes and lets the defense play behind her. We have a solid defense behind her. She throws strikes and commands the zone. She is a tough pitcher, for sure.”
Cantrell and Dezi Williams accounted for the Bulldogs’ (2-20, 0-7 COC) lone hits. Hannah Cole suffered the loss for Carl Junction.
“Joplin out-hit us,” Bulldogs coach Zach Petty said. “That was the bottom line. We struggled to get runners on all the way throughout the lineup. Defensively, I thought we played pretty decent. We had some untimely mistakes with a couple of things. But defensively wasn’t a huge issue for us. Joplin really spread it around hitting wise.
“We are looking for consistency from everybody. I feel like we are getting close to everyone being consistent everyday, but we just aren’t quite getting everyone on the same page. Once that happens, things are going to go.”
Joplin hosts Willard at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday while Carl Junction entertains Branson.
