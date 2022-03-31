It was one of those days where it appeared runs were going to be at a premium.
But Joplin’s baseball team had no trouble hanging up crooked numbers.
The Eagles scored in every inning and cashed in on the extra bases and fielding miscues that hindered Neosho en route to a 16-0 run-rule victory in a Central Ozark Conference opener on Thursday afternoon at JHS Athletic Complex.
Joplin improved to 4-5 and are 1-0 to start play in the league.
“The conditions weren’t great, but we really didn’t even talk about it before the game,” Joplin coach Kyle Wolf said. “The only thing I told them was to be comfortable, but when it’s time to make a play, be ready to make a play. I thought they handled the conditions really well.
“We got a good two-run lead, executed and scratched a couple across. Going into the third inning offensively, we talked about it, ‘Now is the time. Let’s break this thing loose.’ We did. Credit to them for coming out and having a lot of fun playing the game the right way.”
In the bottom of the first, the Eagles wasted no time. Kyler Stokes got Joplin on the board by coming across on a wild pitch to set the tone early.
Brady Mails then widened the Eagles advantage to 2-0 with an RBI fielder’s choice in the second.
Joplin blew the game open with an eight-run third, ignited by a two-run single from Tyler Schumann. Layton Copher and Tyler Duley then scored after Byler Reither dropped down a bunt that saw catcher Eli Zar make an errant throw to first.
Mails and Bodee Carlson followed with back-to-back RBI singles to push the Eagles lead out to 8-0. The inning was capped with Mails scoring on a bases loaded walk and Copher collecting an RBI fielder’s choice.
Joplin sent 13 batters alone to the plate in the frame.
The Eagles tallied six more runs in the fourth, highlighted by run-scoring knocks from Carlson, Jackson Queen and Justin McReynolds.
“I thought we really grinded out some good at-bats,” Wolf said. “We took advantage of some of the things they were giving us, but there were a lot of two strike at-bats where we fought a little bit, fouled a pitch off and found a way to get a ball in play, get people moving. I thought we were good on the bases. We were aggressive and took things that were in front of us. Offensively, we really strung together good at-bats and worked as a lineup, not just as an individual.”
And 16 runs of support was just enough for Missouri Southern signee Ethan Guilford.
A 6-foot-2 righthander, Guilford spun five three-hit frames. He filled up the strike zone with 40 strikes on 55 pitches while registering three punchouts.
The key for Guilford: getting ahead of batters. He threw first pitch strikes in 14 of the 18 batters he faced.
And on a cold day like Thursday, that was just what the doctor ordered.
“Ethan threw the ball like Ethan is capable of throwing,” Wolf said. “I thought he was aggressive. He used his off-speed well and was able to get some quick outs when we needed them.”
But throwing strikes was a struggle for the Neosho pitching staff. Starter Carter Fenske, who suffered the loss, issued seven free passes while allowing five unearned runs on just one hit through two innings.
Kael Smith, Carter Baslee and Reece Miller allowed the other 11 runs, albeit nine earned. Wyatt Shawick, Austin Rodriguez and Baslee notched the Wildcats (5-2, 0-1 COC) only hits.
“The coaching staff, we are going to take blame for this one,” Neosho coach Bo Helsel said. “We didn’t come prepared enough. It’s cold out here. Both teams played at the same temperature. We just weren’t ready. Too many errors. We preached all year long to throw strikes. That’s what got us to the 5-1 position and today we had way too many walks. You can’t win games like that against good conference opponents.”
Joplin, which picked up back-to-back wins for the first time this season, hosts Springfield Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“We talked earlier in the week, ‘We need to get on a roll here and start feeling good about ourselves,’” Wolf said. “I thought we played well Tuesday against a good McDonald County team and (Neosho) came in here playing really well. But for us to come out and do what we did today, that was really big.”
Neosho looks to get back on track at West Plains on Saturday.
“We are going to prepare tomorrow in practice and then we have a long road-trip to West Plains,” Helsel said. “We’ll see what we are made of this weekend.”
