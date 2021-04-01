NEOSHO, Mo. — There was turbulence, but the Joplin baseball team pulled through.
The Eagles opened their Central Ozark Conference slate with a 7-2 victory over Neosho in nine innings on Thursday afternoon at the new Roy B. Shaver Field.
“At the end of the day, it’s a good win,” Joplin coach Kyle Wolf said. “Credit to their lefty (Wyatt Keplar). He gave us fits. We didn’t do a good job adjusting. I told the kids after the game they picked me up and found a way to win that game. In a game like this where you are struggling to get hits, you gotta find other ways to get it done. Sometimes you have to rely on a little bit of luck. They make a mistake and you have to take advantage of it. Credit to our kids for finding a way.”
In a game that was a pitchers’ duel until down the stretch, Neosho’s Jose Ortega came through with an RBI single off through the right side in the seventh to tie the game at 2-2 to force extra innings.
After Joplin (7-1) went scoreless in the top of the eighth, the Wildcats were within striking distance of a walk-off. River Brill started things off with a double, and then Chase Flynn dropped down a sacrifice bunt to move Brill over to third.
Wolf signaled for consecutive intentional walks to Lane Yost and Ryan Cargile that loaded the bases for Neosho, but set up a forceout at every base for the Eagles.
That move paid dividends for Joplin.
Brett Slavens lined out to right fielder Kohl Cooper, who doubled off Cargile at first to get the Eagles out of the inning unscathed.
“Huge double play,” Wolf said. “Great awareness by Kohl. He knew immediately when he caught it he had a play at first base. That’s good awareness in a big moment by him.”
The Eagles answered with five runs in the top of the ninth to break the tie. With the bases loaded, Bodee Carlson ripped a ground ball single to left field for an RBI to ignite the rally.
Cooper drew a walk to score Byler Reither, David Fiscus worked a free pass that plated Fielding Campell and Alex Curry provided the knockout blow, a triple on a fly ball to right field scoring Carlson and Cooper.
“Alex is one guy that had a really good approach last night and today,” Wolf said. “Sometimes we have guys that try to pull off balls a little too much. Alex, all 6-foot-4, 290-pounds of him, said I’m going to take and I’m going to serve it to right if that’s what you give me. I think we need to learn a little bit from the big fella.”
Josh Harryman came up big in relief for Joplin, holding the Wildcats at bay over two scoreless innings to earn the victory. The submariner struck out three.
Starter Ethan Gulford worked seven innings of two-run ball, fanning six batters. The Eagles only had five hits but cashed in on 13 walks and two errors by Neosho.
Alex Curry paced the way with a 2-for-5 performance with two RBI.
The Wildcats (1-8) finished with nine hits, led by Keplar’s three-hit game. Keplar allowed two runs on one hit over six innings. He struck out five batters but had eight walks.
“Our pitching all year I think we have walked 10 guys in six or seven innings more often than not,” Neosho coach Danny Powers said. “That’s our main focus right now is getting our pitchers to throw strikes. Wyatt still had the eight walks, but battled for us. He got two unearned runs, which is not typical play. He is usually pretty solid in the field. Despite the errors and the walks, we still put ourselves in position to win the game. Unfortunately, we just made some mental errors with the bases loaded and one out that really cost us.”
Joplin plays at McDonald County at 10 a.m. and West Plains at noon on Saturday. Neosho plays at Aurora at 10 a.m. Saturday.
