NEOSHO, Mo. — The Joplin boys basketball team scored the final eight points of the game at the free-throw line to earn a 62-54 victory over Memphis-Mitchell in the first round of the Neosho Holiday Classic’s Gold Bracket on Thursday night inside the Neosho High School gymnasium.
The win advanced the Eagles (5-2) to the semifinals to take on Bentonville, an 85-82 victor over Villa-Angela St. Joe in two overtimes, tonight at 6:30. Morrilton, a 65-61 winner over Craigmont, and West Memphis, a 62-56 winner over Lafayette, will compete in the other semifinal matchup at 5.
With the score tied at 54, the ninth tie of the game, Joplin got eight straight freebies at the charity stripe — two apiece from Always Wright, Dakarai Allen, Blake Tash and Zach Westmoreland — to close out the triumph.
Mitchell (2-5) missed a pair of 3-pointers and had a turnover off an Allen steal as it went scoreless in the final minute.
Allen, a 6-foo-1 senior guard, led four players in double figures for Joplin with 18 points to go along with four assists and six steals. Senior forward Isaiah Davis added 14 points, sophomore guard Wright came off the bench to score 13 points, and senior guard Westmoreland chipped in 10 points.
Mitchell senior guard Jamarious Horton scored 14 of his game-high 25 points in the second half to go along with 16 rebounds. Sophomore guard Harold Draper recorded 17 points off the bench.
Morrilton 65, Craigmont 61
Jameer Jefferson’s 3-pointer with 17 seconds left made it a two-point game, but Craigmont could not get any closer as Morrilton, Arkansas, held on for a 65-61 victory in the boys Gold Bracket of the 2019 Neosho Holiday Classic on Thursday afternoon.
Joseph Pinion, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, scored a game-high 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor including 4-of-7 from the 3-point line. He grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked two shots.
Sophomore guard Riley Wade added 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the floor. Junior guard Devin Foster had 10 points for the Devil Dogs (9-3).
Senior guard Martavious Stephany led Craigmont (9-2) with 22 points on 10-of-17 shooting. Jefferson, a 6-foor-2 senior guard, added 20 points for the Chiefs.
West Memphis 62, Lafayette 56
West Memphis outscored St. Joseph Lafayette 8-2 in the final four minutes to earn a 62-56 victory over the Fighting Irish in the opening game of the 2019 Neosho Holiday Classic on Thursday morning.
West Memphis (8-3) and the defending gold bracket champions were tested in a contest that featured 11 lead changes and the scored tied 10 times.
Auburn University commit Chris Moore, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils.
Junior guard Jordan Mitchell and senior guard Immanuel Hoard added 10 points each.
Lafayette was led by junior guard Brayden Luikart’s 12 points, Kolten Griffen and Try’Shon Page added 10 each for the Irish (3-4).
With the score tied at 54, West Memphis went 8 for 8 from the free throw line in the final four minutes with Mitchell and Hoard draining four charities each.
Bentonville West 85, VASJ 82, 2 OT
Dillon Bailey scored six of his school-record 40 points in the second overtime as Bentonville West defeated Villa-Angela St. Joseph in a double-overtime thriller inside the Neosho High School gymnasium.
VASJ’s Jonah Waag drilled a fadeaway jumper from inside the free-throw line with 3.5 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 58 and force overtime.
In the first overtime, Bailey took an inbounds pass with 3.8 seconds left and drove down the far side and was fouled 35 feet from the basket, sending him to the charity stripe to cash in two freebies to force another overtime.
Bailey, a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard, went 12-of-25 shooting from the floor, 14-of-14 from the free-throw line and grabbed eight rebounds to go along with his 40 points. He scored 26 of his points after halftime.
Senior guard Riley Buccino added 14 points for the Wolverines (4-4).
Junior guard Jaden Hameed paced the Vikings (4-4) with 37 points on 9-of-21 shootimg from the floor, 4-of-8 from 3 and 15-of-18 from the charity stripe.
Waag, a junior guard, added 22 points with 17 rebounds, while senior guard Sean Johnson chipped in 10 points.
BLACK BRACKET
Huntsville 56, McDonald County 38
Huntsville held McDonald County to 18 points through three quarters before building a 22-point second half lead to earn a 56-38 victory in the boys Black Bracket of the 2019 Neosho Holiday Classic on Thursday at the Neosho Junior High School Gymnasium.
The Eagles (2-6) took advantage of 24 McDonald County turnovers and shot 29-of-45 from the free-throw line to the Mustangs 5 of 19.
Junior guard Hunter Davidson led Huntsville with 17 points, sophomore guard Hayden Dotson and senior guard Kent Mayes added 12 each with Mayes grabbing nine rebounds.
The Mustangs (9-3) were led by Cade Smith’s 13 points, 6-foot-10 center Teddy Reedybacon added eight points, 13 bounds and three blocked shots.
East Newton 66, Sapulpa 56
Kelton Sorrell’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the second quarter gave East Newton a double-digit lead and the Patriots earned a 66-56 victory over Sapulpa on Thursday afternoon at the Neosho High School Gymnasium.
Junior forward Kyson Lahman led East Newton three players in double-figures with 15 points, junior guard Lucas Kimbrough and Sorrell, a sophomore guard, added 14 each. Lahman grabbed 11 rebounds and sophomore Gabe Bergen 10 rebounds for the Patriots (5-3) who led by as much as 17 in the third quarter.
Sapulpa (2-5) was led by senior guard Jayde Duncan’s 20 points on 8-of-23 shooting from the floor. Senior guard Hunter Hoggatt added 16 points and junior guard Jackson Skipper had 10 for the Chieftains.
Bentonville 67, Monett 45
Bentonville erased a nine-point first-half deficit outscoring Monett 45-18 in the second half for a 67-45 victory in the 2019 Neosho Holiday Classic on Thursday afternoon.
The Tigers (7-3) used a 10-2 run to start the third quarter, outscoring Monett 23-7 in the third period. Colten Simmons, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, scored 12 of his game-high 17 in the second half.
Senior guard Sawyer Price added 15 points and six rebounds.
Senior guard Trevon Price led Monett (3-7) with 15 points, senior guard Cole McCollough added 13 points with three 3-pointers.
