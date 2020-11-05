After Rockhurst had to forfeit the first round of district last week, Joplin essentially received a bye week.
Although the victory was unconventional, the Eagles were happy just to get an extra week to sharpen fundamentals and heal from injuries. And with the extra days to prepare for Raymore-Peculiar, the Joplin coaching staff got a head start on the preparation process before returning to normal practices this week.
“This time of year is always fun because the kids always get a little extra hop in their step,” Eagles coach Curtis Jasper said. “They are excited. The intensity in practice naturally goes up a little bit. Everybody is excited. It’s the urgency of it’s win and move on or you are done. Our practices have been really good this weekand our kids are excited.”
The fifth-seeded Eagles (6-4) return to the gridiron today at 7 p.m. in a matchup against top-seeded Ray-Pec (8-2) in the Class 6 District 3 semifinals at Panther Stadium in Peculiar. The two are vying for a spot in the district championship game next Friday against the winner of Nixa or Lee’s Summit West.
Ray-Pec, which dropped its regular season finale 19-13 against Park Hill on Oct. 23, bounced back in a big way last week against Lee’s Summit in a 41-10 district-opening victory.
“Ray-Pec will be spread similar to us,” Jasper said. “They run zone similar to us, and they also run a lot of lead plays. We call (Tucker Miller) a tight end, but he can play the wing back or fullback. They move him around and do a lot of different things with him. When they run their lead plays, he is usually the one leading through on the backers. Very similar as far as their four receiver sets. They go 3-5-1 and even the wing back sets we use are all pretty similar.
“They run some counter and fold schemes. They have a good group of receivers. Their quarterback does a really good job. Offensively, they have a lot of weapons.”
The Panthers are led by touted quarterback Conrad Hawley, who has received Division I scholarship offers from Mississippi, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Akron and UT Martin. The 6-foot 6, 220-pounder has completed 131-of-220 passes this season for 2,271 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
“He can run and he is athletic, but he doesn’t always look to run,” Jasper said. “He will scramble. He does a good job of extending plays, moving around in the pocket or scrambling out of the pocket. The thing that you notice about him is he kind of has that Ben Roethlisberger effect where kids bounce off of him when they tackle him or he does a good job of avoiding them in the way he steps and moves.
“When we have a chance to put a hit on him, we are going to have to make it count and not let him escape or get away.”
Through the air, his main targets are Miller, Jaidyn Doss and Weston Ropp who have 36, 34 and 21 catches, respectively. Doss has a team-high 770 yards receiving with seven touchdowns. Senior Phillip Fager is Ray-Pec’s primary offensive back, rushing for 657 yards on 135 carries and scoring 15 touchdowns.
Defensively, the Panthers are led by linebacker Benjamin Einess, linebacker Parker Bowen and safety Jack Ardito with 63, 61 and 51 tackles, respectively.
“We have grown together this year,” Ray-Pec first-year coach Sean Martin said. “Coming into the year, we had a veteran team. We had some kids we had to replace from a year ago. They have done a nice job and stepped up. They competed hard every week. I think that’s the main thing in getting ready to compete each week and whatever the challenge is.”
Joplin enters Friday’s action with a lot of momentum. The Eagles closed out the regular season with back-to-back victories for the first time all season. After the Neosho game, Jasper said he felt like his team has found its identity.
“At the beginning of the year, each group dynamic is different,” Jasper said. “The seniors move on and new leaders need to step up. Sometimes that process takes a little longer than others, but I’m really excited about where we are at now and the team camaraderie we have and the way everyone is working hard for that common goal.”
Standout running back Nathan Glades finished the regular season with 1,375 yards rushing on 202 attempts and scored a team-high 23 touchdowns. Quarterback Always Wright completed 158-of-216 passes for 2,008 yards. He threw for 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
“Glades is a nice player and the things he does,” Martin said. “He has had a really good season. Wright looks athletic. He looks like throws the ball where the ball ought to go. He does a nice job staying wide and extending plays.”
Top receivers for Joplin are Keaton Renfroe, Trayshawn Thomas and Dante Washington. Renfroe has hauled in a team-best 39 catches for 516 yards and three touchdowns. But Washington has a team-high five touchdown catches.
Defensive leaders for the season are Scott Lowe with 123 tackles, Jayden Holt with 105 and Marcelino Puente with 65.
“They are really sound, watching them play on film and really sound in what they do,” Martin said. “They are patient and they have tremendous size. We are going to have to have consistency in what we do. We have to go out there and take things one play at a time. Defensively, we have got some challenges with the tremendous size Joplin has up-front and slowing down that run game and passing game.”
