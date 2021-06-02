The Joplin Outlaws, whose 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are having problems getting the 2021 season started.
Two games against Show-Me League teams on Wednesday at Ozark High School were canceled, and two more games scheduled for Thursday at Rogersville have been canceled.
Now the Outlaws' season opener is Friday, and it doubles as the home opener against the Des Moines (Iowa) Peak Prospects. First pitch is at 7 p.m. at Joe Becker Stadium. It's 50-cent hot dog night, and there is a fireworks display after the game.
The Outlaws, a summer collegiate baseball team under new coach Chris Dawson, start the season with a four-game homestand. They play the Des Moines Peak Prospects on Friday and Saturday nights and then entertain the St. Joseph Mustangs for games on Sunday and Monday nights, both at 7.
The first road game is Tuesday at the Nevada Griffons.
Des Moines is a new team in the MINK League this year, and it joins St. Joseph, Chillicothe Mudcats and Clarinda (Iowa) A's in the league's North Division.
The Sedalia Bombers have moved back to the South Division, joined by the Outlaws, Griffons and Jefferson City Renegades.
Teams will play a 40-game league schedule — four home games and four road games against each of the other division opponents and two home games and two road games against teams from the opposite division.
League playoffs will be held on July 26-27 to determine the two survivors for the best-of-3 championship series on July 29-31.
The league's All-Star Game and home run derby will be held on Thursday, July 8, in Jefferson City.
The Outlaws have non-league games scheduled against Show-Me League teams on June 19, 28 and 29 and the Joplin Playmakers on July 3.
Again this year, the Outlaws and Nevada Griffons will play a non-league game on July 4 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.
