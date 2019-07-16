SEDALIA, Mo.—Trailing by a single tally and down to their final two outs, the Joplin Outlaws rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth inning to earn a stunning 3-1 come-from-behind victory over the Sedalia Bombers on Monday night in MINK League action at Liberty Park Stadium.
After a second-straight win, the Outlaws improved to 20-16 overall and 14-15 in the MINK League, just 1 ½ games behind Ozark for the top spot in the South Division.
Sedalia fell to 15-13 overall and in league play.
The Bombers pushed across a single tally in the first inning, as Baxter Mays singled to center and later scored on Cole Turner’s RBI single through the right side.
The score held up until the final frame.
The Outlaws threatened in the seventh, but the visitors failed to break through.
Zack Ehlen walked and David Butterfield doubled before John Prudhom walked to load the bases with one out. But Sedalia relief pitcher Garrett Morrow induced an inning-ending double play off the bat of Donovan Sutti to maneuver out of trouble.
But Joplin rallied with one out in the ninth.
Ehlen reached on an error, stole third and scored the game-tying run on Butterfield’s clutch RBI single to left field.
After an out, Sutti smacked an RBI triple to left, allowing Butterfield to score the go-ahead run. The visitors weren’t done, as Marcos Villegas followed with a run-scoring single, making it 3-1.
Sedalia threatened in the bottom half, as Joplin reliever Josh Bortka hit the first two batters of the inning.
The runners moved into scoring position after a passed ball, but Joplin relief pitcher Austin Gottula struck out both Jake Lufft and Clayton Meyer before he got Blake Ford to fly out to end the game.
Butterfield went 3-for-4 for the Outlaws, while Sutti and Villegas contributed two hits apiece.
Malachi Crone started on the mound for Joplin and allowed one run on six hits in six innings in the no-decision. Nozomu Yamauchi pitched in relief for the Outlaws before Gottula finished it off.
Bortka (2-1) earned the win and Gottula earned his second save.
Turner was the lone Bomber with two hits.
Justin Root started for Sedalia and tossed six scoreless frames with three strikeouts. Andrew Frank (2-3) was charged with the loss after surrendering three runs in the ninth.
The Outlaws will look to complete a three-game sweep against the Bombers at 7 tonight.
