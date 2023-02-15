Spring adult soccer and softball leagues as well as preschool and youth soccer league registration is open in Joplin.
The leagues are offered by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department.
Adult softball leagues begin the week of March 20 and the adult soccer league begins March 22. All players must be 18 years or older. Softball registration ends March 13 and soccer signup ends March 14.
Entry fees are $300 per team for softball and $310 per team for soccer.
There are both competitive and recreational teams. Though the leagues can take up to 16 teams, there are usually about 12 teams in each division, said Ashley Clements, recreation coordinator for the parks department.
The men's teams can field 12 to 14 players. There are co-ed teams of 10 to 14 players with at least five women on those teams.
Each team is provided four balls on the first night of play but players furnish their own equipment.
Awards will be presented to league champions in each sport with tournament play at the end of the season.
Little Kickers
Little Kickers Soccer, designed to introduce preschoolers ages 3 and 4 to the sport of soccer, will begin April 4. There are two sessions available: 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays or 6:45 p.m. Thursdays. Pre-registration is required by March 21.
The four-week soccer session is focused on introducing young children to the fundamentals of the sport such as foot-and-eye coordination and ball familiarity. Skills and self-confidence are built with drills and development games taught in a non-competitive atmosphere.
"It's always a huge turnout. Last year we had about 630 kids. Little Kickers fills up every time," Clements said.
The cost per player is $38, which includes a jersey and an award.
Signups also are being taken for youth soccer for ages 5 to 14. Children will play in age groups. Play begins the week of March 13. Registration is $45.
For youth soccer, younger teams are assembled of six players but there can be up to 10 depending on how many participate. In the older divisions, there are eight to 12 players per team.
Teams are randomly drafted based on how many times they have participated in the sport, Clements said.
Soccer play is held at the Hershewe Soccer Fields and softball play is at the new Gene Bassman Fourplex, both in the Joplin Athletic Complex at 3301 W. First St.
"We also take volunteer coaches for our youth soccer and will take volunteers for our other sports. Last year we had about 65 volunteer coaches," Clements said.
For more information, or to register, visit www.joplinparks.org or call 417-625-4750.
