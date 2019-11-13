The dream that Tyler Ledford once thought was unobtainable became a reality on Wednesday.
The senior Joplin pitcher signed a letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Missouri Southern during a signing ceremony held in front of numerous family members and friends inside Kaminsky Gymnasium at Joplin High School.
“If you asked me last spring, I never would have thought I would go to college and be a pitcher,” Ledford said. “This past summer really changed everything.”
After lettering in his sophomore and junior campaigns with JHS, Ledford’s breakout performance came in the Premier League Junior National Championship with a Joplin All-Stars team that was pieced together just days before the tournament’s start. Ledford went on to log the best pitching stretch of his prep career as the All-Stars went on a Cinderella run to claim the tournament title with a 7-1 record.
“The Junior National Championship was an amazing experience and definitely a turning point for me as player, I think,” Ledford said. “I was fortunate that (college coaches, including Missouri Southern) were there to watch me play. After that I had coaches from different colleges texting me and expressing their interest in having me on their teams.”
“Statistically, when you go through all of the stats and you look at all of those things, he’s had a couple great years for us (at JHS),” said Joplin coach Kyle Wolf, who also coached Joplin’s all-star team during the Junior National Championship. “But I think the biggest thing with Tyler was that we all could recognize that he could play. And as a pitcher, we all could recognize he had talent on the mound. I think the big thing for Tyler was that he had to realize what we saw in him.”
And of course, that realization finally came for Ledford on the biggest stage of his high school career.
“He had an opportunity to prove himself in the junior national championship game,” Wolf said. “He came in and threw three shutout innings with about four strikeouts. The big thing that I saw in him was he wanted the ball. When it was the seventh inning, Tyler didn’t want to come out of that game. He had thrown earlier in the week and I’m sure he was on fumes a bit, but he wanted the ball and he wanted to get it done for us. That was kind of the turning point for me and for him, as well. That’s probably why he’s getting this opportunity to sign with a college program today.”
“Going through high school, I always struggled to throw strikes,” Ledford said. “I knew I had potential with my pitches, and it all seemed to click for me suddenly once we played in that tournament. Now that I’m confident with my pitches and I know I can find the zone consistently, it’s made a huge difference.”
The reason Ledford chose Southern?
“Southern has great facilities and I absolutely love the coaches there,” he said. “I fell in love with the campus whenever I went to visit it. It’s also close to home, and I’m looking forward to my family being able to come up and watch me play. All of that pretty much factored into my decision.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.