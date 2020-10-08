Injuries to a pair of Joplin’s three-year starters plagued the volleyball team on Thursday night against Republic.
The Eagles lost middle hitter Kacy Coss due to a possible abdominal strain before the game and setter Addison Saunders went down with a knee injury in the second set. The Tigers defeated Joplin 3-1 (25-23, 17-25, 25-19, 25-23) in a back-and-forth game inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
“I thought Aubrey Ritter, Angelina (Schramm) and Kaylie (Anderson) all carried our team, but Republic kept swinging and they did things they needed to do to win,” Joplin coach Staci Saunders said. “We definitely had our chances. After Addi got hurt, we rallied in the second set.
“I think we had silly errors, but when you have two players on the court who are not used to playing with each other, you are going to have silly errors like that. They haven’t played together enough. Hand it to Republic. They came ready to play.”
In place of Coss and Saunders, sophomore Abby Hembree and junior Logan Bruggeman saw increased playing time at setter and middle blocker, respectively.
After claiming two of the first three sets, Republic had all the momentum as it entered the fourth set. The Tigers jumped out to an 8-3 start, but Joplin followed with a 13-8 run to deadlock the score at 16 thanks to a kill from Schramm.
As the set went on, Ritter’s kill gave Joplin a 23-22 lead. But after the Tigers tied the set, an attack error gave Republic a 24-23 advantage. The Tigers secured the win after sophomore Payge Plank slammed a serve that the Eagles were unable to return.
“We have to have a night where everybody shows up,” Saunders said. “On Tuesday, we had people show up and people that didn’t. Tonight, we had half our team that was on and the other half is hitting out. We have to be consistent where all six players are consistent on the same night.
“We are struggling to find that consistency every single night.”
Despite that, the coach said she was proud of her team’s effort to win the second set after losing Saunders to injury.
“I thought they rallied around her and did a good job,” Saunders said.
Republic improved to 8-12-2 as a pair of sophomores led the way. Kaemyn Bekemeir finished with 16 kills and 20 digs while Payge Plank posted 49 assists.
Joplin fell to 12-12-2 overall. Ritter slammed a team-high 16 kills and had 18 digs. The senior outside hitter was also tops on the team with 16 serve points. Schramm collected 10 kills and seven serve points while Anderson came up with 22 digs.
Joplin has five games left on the regular-season schedule before district play starts on Oct. 28. The Eagles travel to Pittsburg on Monday and play at 6:30 p.m.
“We have more volleyball to play, so we have to rally the troops and figure out a lineup for the next week,” Saunders said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.