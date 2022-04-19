CARTHAGE, Mo. — Facing a three-run deficit in the final inning of play. Down to their final strike twice.
A go-ahead three-run home run to cap a six-run seventh.
Yep, that’s the story the Joplin Eagles authored as they plated six unanswered runs in the top of the seventh to rally past Carthage 8-5 on Tuesday afternoon in a thrilling Central Ozark Conference contest at historic Carl Lewton Stadium.
The victory keeps Joplin (9-8) undefeated in the league with a 4-0 mark.
“You could just feel the game was ebbing that way, you knew (Carthage) was going to score some runs at some point,” Eagles coach Kyle Wolf said. “It was just going to be a matter of how we responded. I don’t know what it was there in the seventh inning because we were in a position where we couldn’t push the dial.
“We needed to make sure we saved base runners, but we put together six or seven really good at-bats to put ourselves in that position to score six runs. Credit to our guys for stepping up big when our back was against the wall.”
Leading off the seventh was Kyler Stokes, who scorched a double off the left field wall to start the inning for the Eagles. After Ethan Guilford struck out, Justin McReynolds singled through the left side as Joplin trimmed the deficit to 5-3.
Layton Copher followed with an infield single as McReynolds advanced to third on the play. Carthage’s Parker Copeland showed signs of bearing down as he forced Tyler Schumann to pop out to shortstop for the second out.
But things certainly trended up for the Joplin bats.
Jackson Queen and Byler Reither collected back-to-back two-strike, two-out singles as the Eagles knotted the score at 5-5.
“I say it all the time ‘find a way to first,’” Wolf said. “That’s what our guys were doing. They put together good at-bats, finding ways to first and scratch a couple runs across. We started to feel that energy, get a little bit of that mojo that maybe we can get this done.”
And then leadoff man Bodee Carlson stepped to the plate as Joplin had a chance to take control of the game.
Carlson quickly jumped ahead as he got into a 1-0 count with Copeland. One pitch later, the hard-hitting senior got a fastball up in the zone and turned it around, tattooing it out to deep left field for a three-run bomb as the Eagles pulled in front by three.
“I knew I hit it pretty well,” Carlson said. “When I got halfway to first, I knew that thing was probably going out. It felt pretty good. I got a good piece of it.”
As soon as Carlson got ahold of the pitch, Wolf liked his team’s chances.
“The ball was carrying just in general today and he got all of it,” Wolf said. “When he was rounding there, I told him ‘that’s a huge AB in a big moment.’ He deserves it. He works really, really hard to be a good player. I’m happy that he was able to come up with that hit in that situation.”
Carthage used a little small-ball to scratch across four runs in the fifth, which led to a go-ahead single from Kanen Vogt to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead. Clay Kinder highlighted the rally with a two-run one-bagger to chase starter McReynolds out of the game as Carthage took a three-run advantage.
To say Joplin’s bullpen was nails would be an understatement.
With two runners on and only one out in that inning, Joe Jasper came on and induced a popout and 5-3 groundout to stop the bleeding. The senior also held the Tigers at bay with a scoreless sixth inning before giving way to Guilford, who hurled a 1-2-3 seventh to pick up the save.
Jasper was the winning pitcher after tossing 1 2/3 shutout frames in relief.
“It was a great job by Joe Jasper,” Wolf said. “I told him he did exactly what we needed him to do. That’s a hard job because you get up and you start to get loose, you get ready and you don’t know if you get to go. He hasn’t thrown for a while because of the way the games have gone. He comes in and gets out of that inning, does exactly what we need him to do to give us a chance. I’m very proud of his effort.”
Joplin, which jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the early going, racked up 14 hits. Queen paced the team with three, while Carlson, Reither and McReynolds had two knocks apiece.
Reither and McReynolds drove in two each as well for the Eagles. McReynolds fanned eight batters while allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits through 4 1/3 innings.
Carthage (6-11, 1-3 COC) received a stellar performance from Bradyn Tate. The righty scattered two runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings while walking three and striking out two.
“I don’t think he had his A-plus stuff today,” Carthage coach Luke Bordewick said. “But that’s the kind of guy he is. He’s a grinder. He’s a competitor. He filled up the zone. He kept them off balance with his pitches. He did a good job for us. He has become one of our top guys, for sure.”
Copeland, who suffered the loss, surrendered six runs on as many hits in 1 1/3 innings of work.
The Tigers amassed nine hits in the contest. Kinder had a big day by going 3 for 4 with three runs driven in.
“Coach Wolf said it when we were chatting at the end, ‘Man, your guys compete really hard,’” Bordewick said. “That’s the only compliment I ever want to hear about our team. That’s what I told my guys. If we lose every game like that, where we play hard and compete, I can live with that as a coach.
“We can play with anybody in the COC. I told them ‘don’t let the ending spoil what happened the first 6 2/3 innings.’ We played right with them and stayed with it. If we play that well every time, we’ll be in a good spot.”
Joplin plays at COC unbeaten Nixa on Thursday while Carthage goes to Republic.
“In this conference, man, there are no nights off,” Wolf said. “You have to lock in and respect everybody. We got a tough one on Thursday with Nixa. We have to show up and play well. … But it’s about continuing to get better as the season progresses, learning the lessons we have to learn so at the end of the year, we can be the best versions of ourselves.”
