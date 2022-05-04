Joplin High School will play host to the Class 6 District 6 tournament from May 16-19 at JHS Athletic Complex.
The first quarterfinal game pairs top-seeded Nixa versus eighth-seeded Springfield Central at 11 a.m. on May 16. Fourth-seeded Republic against fifth-seeded Joplin follows at 1:30.
On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Kickapoo takes on seventh-seeded Lebanon at 4, while third-seeded Ozark meets sixth-seeded Carthage at 6:30 to round out quarterfinal matchups.
Semifinal games will be played on May 17 with the winner of Nixa-Central and Republic-Joplin playing at 4. The Kickapoo-Lebanon and Ozark-Carthage winner follows at 6:30.
The district championship game will be played at 5 p.m. on May 19.
Ranked No. 3 in the state, Nixa (24-3) is the current Central Ozark Conference frontrunner with a 6-0 league mark. Kickapoo is the only other state-ranked team in the district, checking in at No. 6.
The Chiefs are 21-4 so far this season.
