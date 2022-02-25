Considering recent history, it's easy to wonder if state championships run through these districts.
They just might.
In the Show-Me State, classes 5 and 6 open up district basketball action with Joplin playing host to arguably the toughest district in the state on both the girls and boys sides on Saturday and Monday inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
For the girls, top-seeded Kickapoo opens against eighth-seeded Springfield Central at 11 a.m. in the quarterfinals of Class 6 District 5 tournament. The No. 3 Chiefs finished third last year in Class 6 and have not skipped a beat with Baylor commit Bella Fontleroy leading the squad to a 19-3 record this season.
Ozark, which has the fourth-seed, takes on fifth-seeded Carthage at 12:30 p.m. Ozark, ranked No. 7, placed third in the Central Ozark Conference with a 7-2 conference mark.
On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Nixa meets seventh-seeded Joplin at 2. Nixa, ranked No. 4, claimed the COC crown after an undefeated run in the league. Third-seeded Republic rounds out the first day’s action against sixth-seeded Lebanon at 3:30.
The No. 8 Tigers took second in the COC this year behind Missouri State recruit Kaemyn Bekemeier.
Semifinal games will be played at 6 and 7:30 Tuesday with the district title matchup slated for Thursday at 7:30.
For the boys, Nixa opens as the top-seed and faces eighth-seeded Lebanon at 3 on Monday. The Eagles, ranked No. 4, boasted a 23-3 record during the regular season and are coming off a second straight COC title.
Led by brothers Always and All Wright, fourth-seeded Joplin rematches with fifth-seeded Republic after the Nixa-Lebanon contest. The Eagles will look to avenge an 80-72 setback to the Tigers last season in the opening round of districts.
Joplin handled Republic 49-45 at home earlier this month.
And then following the Joplin-Republic game is second-seeded Kickapoo against seventh-seeded Central at 6. Of course, the Chiefs are the reigning Class 6 state champions but lost Division I recruits Anton Brookeshire and Trevon Brazile (both now at Missouri) and Isaac Haney (Missouri State) due to graduation.
Kickapoo, ranked No. 6, still finished with a 22-3 record this season and won the Ozark Conference title for the 23rd time in program history.
Rounding out the quarterfinal is third-seeded Ozark against sixth-seeded Carthage at 7:30. Ozark (19-7) took second in the COC this season with a 8-1 league mark, but to show the strength of this district, Carthage finished the year with an impressive 18-7 record.
Carthage will have revenge on its mind as it fell at Ozark 81-61 on Feb. 18.
District semifinal games will be played on Wednesday at 6 and 7:30, followed by the title game on Friday at 7:30.
Class 5 District 6 action
In Willard, Class 5 District 6 quarter finals kick off on Saturday for girls and boys.
On the girls side, top-seeded Carl Junction plays eighth-seeded Hillcrest at 10 a.m.. The No. 7 Bulldogs, coming off a fourth-place finish in the COC as the smallest school in the conference, finished 20-7 overall in the regular season.
Powered by the Destiny Buerge and Kylie Scott combo, Carl Junction is aiming for its seventh consecutive district title.
Fourth-seeded Parkview then faces fifth-seeded Neosho at 11:30 a.m. Second-seeded Willard meets seventh-seeded McDonald County at 1, while third-seeded Webb City matches up with sixth-seeded Bolivar at 2:30.
If the Bulldogs and Cardinals face each other in the district title game, it would be the fifth straight year both squads meet with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
Semifinal games will be played on Monday at 6 and 7:30, followed by the championship on Friday at 6.
Yet another loaded bracket, boys action will start with top-seeded Bolivar against eighth-seeded Carl Junction at 4. The Liberators, ranked No. 3, are 22-3 overall and are paced by one of the top players in southwest Missouri in 6-foot-5 wing Kyle Pock.
Led by K’dyn Waters, fourth-seeded Neosho plays fifth-seeded Willard at 5:30. The No. 9 Wildcats handled the Tigers 77-71 at home on Jan. 17.
Second-seeded Parkview, which ranks at No. 8, then faces seventh-seeded Hillcrest at 7. Third-seeded Webb City rounds out the action against sixth-seeded McDonald County at 8:30.
The Cardinals, ranked No. 6, look to reach the district finals for a seventh consecutive season. A well-balanced team, Webb City went 17-8 overall and finished fourth in the COC this year.
Semifinal games will be played on Tuesday at 6 and 7:30, followed by the title game on Friday at 7:30.
