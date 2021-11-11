After forcing a Nixa turnover on downs late into the fourth quarter holding a 17-13 lead last week, the Joplin offense proceeded to run the ball on every possession to bleed off all but three seconds on the clock.
The final play of the night came courtesy of quarterback Always Wright, who iced the game with a 9-yard touchdown scamper in the final seconds.
The Eagles' offensive line of Dontrell Holt (left tackle), Stone Karcher (left guard), Zach Harthan (center), Dawson Phillips (right guard) and Jett Steele (right tackle) paved the way for Wright's run as Joplin went on to claim an 11-point triumph.
And the Eagles returned to familiar territory under coach Curtis Jasper — back in the district championship game for the third time in four years.
“I don’t know if you can say much more about an offensive line than that because everybody in the whole stadium knew we were going to run the ball to take off as much clock as possible,” Jasper said. “To be able to do it against a quality opponent like Nixa, I felt really good about that.”
But hold the confetti — at least temporarily.
The second-seeded Eagles (10-1) are set to travel to Lee’s Summit on Friday night to take on top-seeded Lee’s Summit North (10-1) for the Class 6 District 3 title crown.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
“Offensively, they (Lee’s Summit North) like to run a lot of inside and outside zones — pretty much exclusively,” Jasper said. “They are a quote, unquote spread team but they are 70% run and 30% pass spread team. They use a multitude of different personnel, whether it would be one tight end or two tight ends. It could be four receivers, but they are going to line up in different formations and run outside and inside zone. That is what their goal is.”
The Broncos have won three of their last four games and the defense has yielded just 34 points total during that stretch. Lee’s Summit North’s offense averages 35 points per game and is anchored by senior Mizzou commit Armand Membou (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) and junior Cayden Green (6-5, 310) up front.
Green has received offers from a slew of Power 5 schools, including Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Florida and Iowa.
Quarterback Tre Baker, a Southern Illinois commit, has completed 111 of 171 passes this season for 1,675 yards to go with 19 touchdowns and just one interception. His top targets are Devin Blayney (38 catches for 696 yards) and Isaiah Mozee (24 catches for 353 yards).
Junior Quincey Baker leads the Broncos on the ground with 818 yards in 120 carries. He’s scored 10 touchdowns.
“You can tell (Baker) has been the quarterback for a while,” Jasper said. “He makes good decisions. He gets the ball out. He has got four athletic receivers, but the two that start on the field No. 83 (Blayney) and 13 (Mozee), which 13 is just a freshman but he is the coaches kid. He has got one Division I offer already. When they do decide to pass, (Baker) is very capable of it as are his receivers.”
Wright (2,152 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, 459 rushing yards and nine touchdowns) paces the Eagles offense. Senior Landen Atherton leads the receiving core with 44 catches, while junior Terrance Gibson has a team-best 715 receiving yards.
Running backs Quin Renfro and Drew VanGilder have combined for 1,272 rushing yards in 268 attempts.
“We can’t let them sit there and run inside and outside zone on us all day long,” Jasper said. “We have to tackle well. We have to control the line of scrimmage. Obviously, we have to do a good job of defending the pass and being disciplined on the back end.”
Joplin has won its last two games in the district finals, having beaten Kirkwood 49-14 in 2018 and Marquette 35-7 in 2019.
The Eagles look to make it three on Friday.
