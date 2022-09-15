The halftime huddle for the Joplin boys soccer team was no place to be Thursday night.
Not after a slow start in the first half.
“We needed a mental adjustment,” Eagles coach Josh Thompson said.
Clinging to a 3-1 lead at intermission, Joplin came out with a fire in the second half and pulled away with five unanswered goals en route to an 8-1 triumph over Monett in non-conference action at JHS Athletics Complex.
The Eagles, continuing their strong start, improved to 6-2.
“Monett came out really tough in the first half,” Thompson said. “But we knew that they would. We saw some of their previous scores and talked to some of the other teams they played. We were tight before half. We talked things through at halftime. The guys came out and opened up the game. It was a good game. It was a great performance for both sides here. They gave us everything they could handle at the beginning, but we were able to come together at the end.”
Ely Montanez netted his second goal of the night in the 44th minute to extend the Eagle lead to 4-1. Joplin’s Carlos Palma recorded his lone goal in the 48th minute, giving the Eagles a four-score lead.
Less than two minutes later, Luciano Reyes added his second goal as Joplin’s lead swelled to 6-1. Reyes picked up his second straight hat trick with yet another goal in the 51st minute.
The Eagles’ lead grew to 7-1, and eventually, to seven after a goal from Luis Alvarado in the 59th minute.
Joplin had the early advantage in shots, outshooting Monett 3-1 through the first 10 minutes of action.
Two minutes later, the Eagles found the scoreboard.
Alvarado hit a wide open Adam Montanez with a cross pass. Montanez blasted the ball into the net from the left side for Joplin’s initial score.
Monett tied the game after a goal from Israel Valdez in the 24th minute. Valdez struck a kick that ricocheted off a diving Joplin keeper and rolled into the net for the goal.
Ely Montanez found the back of the net off a penalty kick, breaking the 1-1 tie on a low line drive kick through the right side of the net.
With 22 ticks left on the clock in the first half, Reyes padded Joplin’s lead to 3-1 with his first goal of the night.
The Eagles offense spread the wealth throughout the night. In addition to Reyes’ hat trick, Ely Montanez had two goals and three other players found the back of the net for Joplin.
“I think that’s been the key with these guys,” Thompson said. “Everybody is contributing out there. A lot of our goals have come on second chances, ricochets and shots that turned into crosses. It’s everybody being very potent and doing what they do well.”
Those collecting assists for the Eagles included both Montanez’, Alvarado, Reyes and a hat trick in assists for Palma.
Joplin’s Manny Garcia and Toby Ipsen held down the fort in goal. Garcia led the way with two saves.
The Eagles look to continue their winning ways as they host Cassville on Monday.
“We’ve had a good start,” Thompson said. “I think some of our best games are still in front of us. I’m not too focused on the record, but we always have districts in our sight. We just want to keep getting better everyday.”
