REPUBLIC, Mo. — The Joplin football team found itself in a battle by the early stages of the second quarter of its road contest at Republic on Friday night.
Then it was all Eagles from there.
After falling in a 14-7 hole, Joplin scored 38 unanswered points to pull away for a 45-14 victory over the Tigers at the Republic football stadium.
The Eagles, ranked No. 3 in Class 6, moved to 6-0 in the Central Ozark Conference season while Republic fell to 3-3.
“I thought we got off to kind of a slow start,” Joplin head coach Curtis Jasper said on a postgame radio broadcast. “(Republic is) a good football team, and we had to make some adjustments. But we settled in after giving up those two touchdowns and kind of dictated the game from there.”
Joplin took a 21-14 lead into halftime before blowing the game open with a 21-point third quarter.
After receiving the kick to start the second half, the Eagles added to their lead with a 28-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Always Wright to Bruce Wilbert to go up 28-14 with 9:41 remaining in the third quarter.
A fumble recovery by Brayden Thomas on Republic’s ensuing drive set up another Joplin score as Always Wright connected with Terrance Gibson for a 29-yard touchdown.
The Joplin lead ballooned to 42-14 about 2 1/2 minutes later when running back Quinton Renfro found paydirt on a 35-yard scamper.
The Joplin defense, which held Republic scoreless on its final eight drives, got its third takeaway of the night late in the third quarter when All Wright picked off a pass and made a hefty return to bring the Eagles to the Republic 41-yard line.
The takeaway led to Joplin’s final score of the night on a 34-yard field goal by kicker Joseph Ipsen.
The Eagles finished with 293 yards of total offense while limiting Republic to 218 yards. The Tigers accounted for just 67 yards of offense in the second half.
Always Wright completed 11 of 17 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown.
It was a question of who would stop who first in the opening half as both teams scored touchdowns on their first two drives of the ballgame.
Republic received the opening kick and managed to draw first blood on a 54-yard touchdown run by Ezekiel Meads that put the Tigers up 7-0 with 10:12 to go in the first quarter.
Less than three minutes later, Joplin responded on a 2-yard touchdown run by Renfro. The score capped a drive that was aided by a 43-yard run by Always Wright as well as a 19-yard pass from Always to senior wide receiver Jack Stanley.
The Republic offense picked up right where it left off as it marched 75 yards down the field while milking about eight minutes off the clock. The Tigers eventually found the end zone on a 9-yard rush by Connor Sandridge to briefly reclaim the lead at 14-7 with 11:07 showing in the second quarter.
The Eagles again responded quickly on their ensuing drive to tie the game back up at 14-all. Despite a 54-yard touchdown run by Renfro that was called back by a holding penalty, Always Wright scored on the very next play on a 53-yard scamper for his first touchdown of the night.
The first defensive stand of the night came on Republic’s third drive when a fumble in the backfield was recovered by senior defensive end Joe Jasper at the Republic 36-yard line.
The Eagles capitalized on the takeaway just a few minutes later. After a big gain on a pass from Wright to Terrance Gibson to move the sticks on a fourth-and-long play, Joplin scored on a 7-yard pass from Always Wright to Wilbert to take its first lead, 21-14, with 1:25 remaining in the first half.
Next up, Joplin plays host to undefeated Carthage (6-0) in a game that will determine the frontrunner in the COC standings. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. next Friday.
