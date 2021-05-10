Joplin senior Fielding Campbell woke up just before the crack of dawn on Monday and realized Mother Nature had thrown him quite the curveball.
“The first thing I did was check my phone and look at the radar,” Fielding said. “Then I said to myself, ‘Oh, it’s going to rain. That really stinks.’ I wasn’t expecting it. I knew it was going to be cold, but the rain made it five times worse.”
The reason for Fielding’s concern with the weather? Well, he had a lot of outdoorsy things to do.
The first item on the agenda was a 9 a.m. tee time in the Class 5 District 3 golf tournament at Schifferdecker Golf Course. Then when his round was done, he’d make an hour-plus trek to Springfield to compete with the JHS baseball team in a nonconference game against Glendale.
“It’s a busy day, for sure,” Fielding said. “I’ve adjusted, and I’m used to it though. I love it.”
And after the two-sport spring athlete adjusted to the cold, wet conditions on Monday, he found the groove he needed to punch his ticket to the state golf tournament for the third time in his prep career. Fielding overcame a bogey-riddled start to card a 4-over-par 75, which was good enough for a fourth-place individual finish.
The top 18 finishers in the tournament qualified for the Class 5 MSHSAA Boys Golf Championship, which will be played May 17-18 at Sedalia Country Club.
“It was a really solid day after those first four holes,” Fielding said. “I actually birdied the first hole, so I thought it was going to be a good day. But then I backed that up with a double bogey, bogey and bogey. After that, I just made a bunch of pars, one birdie and a couple of bogeys. So yea, I’m happy with the round overall. I’m looking forward to next week, and hopefully I can play well again.”
Fielding, who had a single and scored two runs in his baseball game later in the day, was the top finisher for a Joplin team that qualified all five of its golfers to the state tournament.
JHS was one of three teams — Helias Catholic and Lee’s Summit West were the other two — who had the minimum of four individual qualifiers necessary to qualify to state as a team.
Other individual showings for Joplin included a sixth-place finish by Hobbs Campbell (76), an eighth-place finish by Harry Satterlee (77) and 10th-place finishes by Ethan Sage (79) and William Satterlee (79).
“It was a little rough, but it was one of those days where you had to try and keep motivated even though it’s wet and cold,” William Satterlee said. “You just have to put it all into perspective. We’re out here playing golf and having fun. At the end of the day, these are the type of days you have to play well on if you want to compete at the next level.”
Joplin placed second in the team standings and finished with a score of 310, which was one stroke behind tournament champion Helias Catholic (309). Lee’s Summit West (311), Nixa (324) and Ozark (332) rounded out the top five in the 15-team event.
The individual title was also claimed by Helias Catholic, with Archer Schnieders besting the field with a 1-over 72. Lee’s Summit West’s Justin Andrews and Smith-Cotton’s Keaton Mateja tied for second with 74s.
Seventh-place Carthage, carding a 338 as a team, landed one state qualifier in Grant Riley, who tied for 15th with an 80. Britten Coy (81) tied for 21st and was one stroke shy of advancing to state, while Owen Derryberry (35) place 35th, Tyler Phillips (88) 44th and Quinn Brewer (93) 53rd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.