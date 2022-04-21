WILLARD, Mo. — The Joplin track and field team continues to rewrite record books.
Jennalee Dunn, Hobbs Campbell, Donovyn Fowler and Donovahn Watkins certainly left their mark on Thursday evening as the Eagles competed in Willard High School's Jason Pyrah Invitational.
Dunn broke her own school record in the girls 1,600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 3 seconds as she won the event — a 10-second margin of victory. Ironically, the Cornell pledge's previous school record was 5:17, which she set at Willard on April 24, 2021.
Campbell ran a time of 4:17 that was good enough for second place in the 1,600. The junior broke Andrew Beard's old school record of 4:20 that was set in 2002.
A Oklahoma signee, Fowler won the long jump and triple jump, beating both meet records. He beat his own record with 23 feet, 5.5 inches in the long jump and set a new meet record with a leap of 48 feet, 5.2 inches in the triple jump.
The previous marks were 6.57m in the long and 13.43m in the triple, respectively. Former Eagle Trayshawn Thomas set the meet triple jump record last year.
Watkins won the shot put with a record-setting mark of 60-6. The old meet record was held by Willard's Nathan Swadley, who recorded a throw of 59-1 back in 2018.
As for team standings, Willard won the boys team title with 132.50 points, while Joplin was the runner-up with 119.50. Marshfield (80), Nixa (74) and Fair Grove (52) round out the top-5.
On the girls side, Nixa won with 89 points. Clever (87.50), Marshfield (74), Joplin (72) and Ozark (70) follow.
Riverton had a good showing by taking sixth with 63 points.
In other boys events, Joplin took second in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, as well as third in the 4x200.
Campbell also finished second in the 800 run, while teammates Evan Matlock and Nicholas Horton were fifth and eighth, respectively. Ian Horton came in fourth in the 3,200, while Zaben Barnes and Grey Edwards were sixth and seventh.
Orion Norris was fourth in the 100-meter dash, while Korey Read took fifth in the 110 hurdles. Freshman Ava Kuhn-Wofford was fifth in the 300 hurdles, while Gustavo Onate was sixth.
In the other girls events, Brynn Driver was the runner-up in the triple jump. She also finished third in the 400-meter dash.
Maria Loum and Allie Lawrence took third and fourth in the pole vault, respectively. Abigail Eckert was fifth in the long jump, while Claire Jasper took fifth in the shot put.
Allie Lawrence was sixth in the 200.
Joplin girls excelled in the relays, placing second in the 4x100 and 4x200, as well as third in the 4x400.
Mariana Salas and Cole Thomas headlined McDonald County by winning the girls and boys javelin events, respectively.
Riverton girls won the 4x200 with a time of 1:49 as the team of Morgan Compton, Jacy Thomasson, Chloe Parker and Alivia Parker competed.
Chloe Parker was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles, while she came in fifth in the 100 hurdles.
Thomasson was third in the 100 and 200-meter dash, while Alivia Parker was fifth. Compton took third in the discus, while teammate Kelci Locke was fourth.
Locke also placed fifth in the javelin and sixth in the shot put.
