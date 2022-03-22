Coming off two setbacks to open the season, Joplin’s baseball team came into practice on Monday and worked “non-stop” on offensive hitting approach.
“Staying middle away the whole time,” Joplin center fielder Kyler Stokes said. “That’s what we worked on for three hours yesterday was middle away, staying through the ball and staying short.”
And on a dreary, rainy day, the work paid off as the Eagles offense shined brightly.
Joplin’s bats totaled 16 hits, 10 of which for extra-bases, to upend St. Mary’s Colgan (Kan.) 15-4 in six innings on Tuesday afternoon at JHS Athletic Complex.
The Eagles (1-2) were originally slated to play at Colgan’s Jaycee Ballpark in Pittsburg, but was moved to JHS’s turf field with the threat of rain. The move worked to perfection as the game was played to completion without any disruption with the Panthers playing as the home team.
“It’s always good to get that first one of the year,” Joplin coach Kyle Wolf said. “Coming into the game, that’s kind of weighing on you a little bit, just trying to get that first one. It feels good to get that. I felt like our approach was a lot better today. We stayed within our approach, stayed short and were able to drive the ball. We still got extra-base hits without trying to do too much. Hopefully, that’s something we will build upon as the season goes on.”
After Colgan tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the third, Joplin’s offense came alive in the fourth.
2-hole hitter and left fielder Justin McReynolds yanked a 1-0 inside fastball to the left field fence, bringing home Tyler Duley on an RBI triple as the Eagles took a 4-3 lead.
Joplin wasn’t done there.
Stokes squared up a pitch in the next at-bat and sent a hard line drive out to center field to score McReynolds. As Stokes began to approach third, Colgan shortstop Colin Hite dropped the cutoff throw and promptly Wolf waved Stokes around for the score as the Eagles’ advantage swelled to three in the fourth.
Joplin’s 3-hole hitter was credited with an RBI triple. The Eagles scored all three of their runs in that frame with two outs.
“Two out hits win games,” Wolf said. “They are back breakers for the other team and they really build up your team when you get them. That was great to see us coming up and being comfortable with two strikes and two outs, being able to deliver in that situation.”
The floodgates opened from there.
Tyler Schumann brought home Landon Maples on an RBI double to straight away center field to give Joplin a 7-3 lead in the fifth. Brady Mails reached on an infield single to put the Eagles within striking distance of blowing the game open.
Duley, pinch-running for catcher Schumann, came around to score on a delayed steal after Mails took off and forced a throw to second. Bodee Carlson then laced an RBI double to put the Eagles on top 9-3.
And then the biggest of rattles came from the right-handed swing of Stokes.
After jumping ahead in the count 1-0, Stokes got a pitch to his liking and belted a high-towering two-run blast out to left field, capping a five-run inning and lengthening Joplin’s lead to eight.
Stokes was mobbed by his teammates as he returned to the dugout following his first career high school home run.
“I have been waiting a long time to do something like that for myself and my team,” Stokes said. “It felt really good.”
“Kyler has that potential,” Wolf said. “He can be the best baseball player on the field when he stays within himself. He didn’t try to do too much on that pitch. That’s just a solid swing that he creates with bat speed and gets into it, he can drive a ball like that.”
The Eagles added four more tallies in the sixth — headlined by an RBI double from Mails and RBI triple by Carlson — to build a 12-run lead.
Colgan had a chance to extend the game to seven innings with two runners on in the bottom of the sixth, but Duley put the nail in the coffin by inducing a groundout to end it.
Stokes put together a monster day as he finished a double shy of the cycle. He went 3 for 3 with four RBI and two runs scored.
Carlson tripled, doubled twice and drove in three. Schumann, Mails and Guilford tallied two hits apiece, while McReynolds scored twice, collected an RBI hit and walked twice.
“On any given game, we have (extra-base) potential,” Wolf said. “That’s what it took with this game to break it open. There will be other games where we aren’t able to do that and we have to bunt, hit behind runners a bit more. We have that capability of being an extra-base hitting team. It was awesome to see, especially after Saturday when, I think, only Bodee had an extra-base hit. It was good to see us break loose with guys that are capable of that.”
Starter Byler Reither, the winning pitcher, fanned five batters over 2 2/3 innings of work. He allowed three runs (one earned) on just one hit.
Alex Isbell followed with 2 1/3 shutout frames in relief, while Landon Maples retired the first two batters on strikeouts in the sixth.
“When we threw strikes, I thought we were really good,” Wolf said. “We are trying to get the guys to understand the process of all of this. When we bury it in the zone and keep throwing strikes, good things are going to happen for us. Anything they got today started with walks and we just got to get better. We have to find that mindset and the mentality of attacking the zone and pitching to contact.”
Colgan (0-1) was limited to three hits. Cooper Simmons, Kysen Bennett and Connor VanBecelaere had the Panthers’ knocks.
Bennett suffered the loss for Colgan.
Joplin plays Red Oak on Thursday to open play in the Tiger/Zebra Classic in Claremore, Oklahoma.
“It was a great experience today,” Stokes said. “We had fun. It was fun today. We had a good time.”
