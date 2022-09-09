OZARK, Mo. — The Joplin football team came up big in crunch time.
Despite trailing for the majority of the game, the Eagles posted 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally past Ozark 29-22 in Central Ozark Conference action on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.
Joplin improved to 3-0 ahead of next Friday's big COC rivalry showdown with Webb City at Junge Field. Ozark slipped to 0-3.
The Tigers seemed to have the momentum early in the fourth quarter, converting a Joplin turnover into a touchdown. Running back Gage Depee punched in a score from two yards out as Ozark pulled in front 22-14 with 10:33 left on the clock.
But the Eagles offense didn’t falter. Joplin’s rally started when quarterback Hobbs Gooch found Terrance Gibson on fourth-and-7 for a 43-yard TD pass.
Gooch followed with a completion on the 2-point conversion to Aidan Sampson as the Eagles tied the game at 22 midway through the fourth quarter.
Then late in the game, Gooch found wide receiver Davin Thomas in the flat, who sprinted 50 yards to the house for his fifth TD of the season, giving the Eagles a seven-point advantage with 2:19 to play.
Joplin’s defense put the clamps down the rest of the way to secure the win.
The Eagles didn’t get off to an ideal start, going three-and-out on the game’s opening drive.
After getting good field position off the punt, Ozark took advantage of the short field. Gage Depee capped a 49-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run as the Tigers took an initial 7-0 lead with 6:14 to play in the first quarter.
But Joplin countered back on the ensuing drive. A 20-yard pass from Gooch to Thomas set up a 2-yard TD run from Quin Renfro to tie the game at 7 with 2:49 to play in the first period.
Then with 7:33 to play in the second quarter, Ozark found the scoreboard again. Sam Clark split the uprights with a 23-yard field goal to give the hosts a three-point advantage.
Following another Eagle three-and-out, the Tigers took a 16-7 lead when Garrett Ballard hauled in a 26-yard TD pass from Brady Dodd with 3:11 to play before intermission.
Ozark went for two on the extra-point, but the conversion failed.
Joplin found life with less than a minute to play before the break as Gooch hit Drew VanGilder with a shovel pass for a 16-yard TD. The Eagles trailed the Tigers by two at halftime.
Joplin ran 42 plays for 292 yards. Gooch completed 12 of 23 passes for 208 yards with three TDs and one interception.
Gibson and Thomas caught three passes apiece for over 70 yards. Renfro ran the ball 16 times for 51 yards and a TD, while VanGilder added 33 yards on the ground in three attempts.
Ozark ran 64 plays for 376 yards. Dodd completed 11 of 14 passes for 124 yards and one TD while carrying the ball 10 times for 32 yards.
The Tigers used five running backs. Depee led the way with 68 yards on the ground in 17 carries for two TDs.
Jacob Kronebusch tallied 63 rushing yards in 10 attempts, while Ballard caught four passes for 40 yards and one score.
