ANDERSON, Mo. — Joplin came back from a first-set loss to defeat host McDonald County 3-1 in girls' volleyball Monday.
After a 25-20 first-set setback, the Eagles swept the next three sets 25-20, 25-14, 25-14 to hike their record to 11-7-5.
Leading the way for Joplin was Angelina Schramm with 20 kills and 3 service points.
Other Eagle leaders were Abby Edwards with 11 kills and 3 service points and Emma Floyd with 8 kills, 3 service points and 2 digs.
Joplin plays at Ozark at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.