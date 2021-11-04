One single word truly exemplified the play of the Joplin football team last Friday.
“Perseverance,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said after the game. “That seems to be what we are good at. We live to fight another day.”
With a number of players and starters out due to suspension for an off-the-field incident, the second-seeded Eagles still managed to outlast seventh-seeded Lee’s Summit 24-21 in double overtime in a Class 6 District 3 quarterfinal matchup.
“I had to have some guys step up that may not have had a lot of prior experience,” Jasper said. “That’s exactly what we had. They did a really good job.”
The win sets up a Central Ozark Conference rematch from the second week of the regular season. With a spot in the district championship game up for grabs, Joplin (9-1) clashes with third-seeded Nixa (8-2), a 28-0 victor over Lee’s Summit West, on Friday in the district semifinals.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m at Junge Field.
“They (Nixa) have moved some people around personnel wise,” Jasper said. “They are a really good football team now, and they have improved since then. They are better than they were in Week 2, for sure.”
In Week 2, Joplin won 28-25 to hand Nixa its first loss of the season. The Eagles of Joplin scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to build a sizable lead and held off the Eagles of Nixa for the win.
In the game against Joplin, Nixa lost standout running back Ramone Green early due to a collarbone injury that still has him sidelined. While wide receiver Kael Combs went on to catch nine passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns that night, Nixa has found a reliable source at running back in Jaden Aven, who ran for 107 yards and two scores against Lee’s Summit West.
“Obviously, he’s a big kid,” Jasper said. “He weighs about 230 pounds. He has got nimble feet, he is athletic. He obviously plays extremely hard.”
As of this time, no official information has been released by Joplin regarding the future availability of the suspended players involved in last week’s incident.
Drew VanGilder, a bruising 5-foot-10 running back, came up huge for the Eagles last week. He accumulated 111 yards on the ground in 33 carries.
Sophomore quarterback Hobbs Gooch completed 8 of 17 passes for 87 yards. He had two touchdown passes and three interceptions.
Junior wide receiver Terrance Gibson hauled in three passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Joplin multi-sport athlete, Donovyn Fowler, returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to not only get the Eagles on the board in the second quarter against Lee’s Summit, but spark a 21-point outburst before the end of the first half.
Junior linebacker Draven VanGilder totaled a season-high 20 tackles. Senior defensive end Joe Jasper had a big night, collecting four tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery.
As for keys against Nixa:
“We have to be the most physical team,” Jasper said. “We are going to have to tackle well and get a lot of guys to the point of attack (defensively). We allowed them to complete some deep balls on us last time, so we are going to do a better job on that.
“Offensively, we are going to have to mix up the run and pass, and execute long drives.”
