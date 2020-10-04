Jordan Burks said the goal for his Joplin team was to redeem its shortcoming from a year before.
Joplin accomplished just that in the final round of the Horton Smith Cup (ages 49-under) on Sunday at Schifferdecker golf course, and in convincing fashion.
On a day riddled by tough pin placements and scarce birdie opportunities, Joplin managed to win 10 of 16 singles matches to seal the cup victory with a 15 1/2-8 1/2 win over Springfield. The triumph avenged last year’s narrow loss to Springfield that snapped a four-year win streak for Joplin.
“We had a lot of guys come back from last year’s team, and I think the motivation from last year’s loss was absolutely a factor this weekend,” Joplin team captain Jordan Burks said. “Everyone on the team that’s played in this knows that this rivalry is important to Joplin. Losing by one point last year, it sucked. But everybody came back ready to play this year, and we were able to bring it back. We’re all pretty dang happy — I can tell you that.”
Burks said the course at Schifferdecker played tough with most of the pins positioned near the edges of the greens. Before the start of the round, he met with his team to discuss strategy.
“Schifferdecker was a beast today,” he said. “You had to hit the right shot on every single hole, and you just had to be able to get up and down. Par is always your friend in golf, but it really was your friend today with the way that course was set up.
“I talked to every one of our guys before they teed off and told them to stay aggressive and attack the holes. Everyone must have stuck to it pretty well, because we had a lot of guys really give it to the the Springfield guys. It was great.”
Of Joplin’s 10 singles wins, seven were conceded before 15th hole. Chance Lowery defeated Andy Ebbercht 5 and 4, Maron Towse defeated Heith Wiseman 5 and 4, Erin Campbell defeated John Craig 6 and 4, Dustin Edge defeated Alex Munchler 6 and 4, Matt Otey defeated Steven Simmoneau 6 and 5, Chris Moudy defeated Derek Messer 5 and 4, and Kyle Long defeated Jarod Meyer 5 and 4.
Burks noted that Otey’s singles win was one of the top individual performances for Joplin on the day.
“My man Matt Otey can get up and down out of a trashcan,” Burks said. “He played a guy who was a very good competitor, and he goes out and wins the match 6 and 5. We’ve been buddies for a real long time, and to see him grow over the years and become the player he is today — a great ball striker and a hell of a putter — it’s been absolutely fun to watch.”
Other Joplin victories included a 2 and 1 win by Drew Bilke over Scott Stapp, a 3 and 2 win by Garrett Stallings over Ryan Fisher and a 2-up win by Burks over Addison White.
Joplin’s Aaron Borland and Tug Baker halved their matches with J.J. Brown and Antonio Serrano, respectively.
SPRINGFIELD WINS KY LAFFOON
Springfield, which took a 3-point lead into Sunday, claimed 10 singles wins and pulled away from Joplin for a 16-8 victory in the Ky Laffoon Cup (ages 50-over).
The Springfield win snapped a four-year win streak for Joplin in the Ky Laffoon matches. It also marked the fourth win for Springfield in the last 15 years.
Joplin finished with five victors in the round of singles, with Shawn Platner defeating Sonny Dodson 3 and 2, Gene Smith defeating Dave Hines 4 and 3, Dave Pawlus defeating Jack Carter 7 and 6, Lowell Catron defeating Doug Flowers 4 and 3, and Kyle Catron defeating Eric Glidewell 5 and 4.
Joplin’s Darryl Harbaugh halved his match with Tim Blasi.
