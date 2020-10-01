Week 5 will go down as a forgettable week of football for the Joplin Eagles.
In what was seemingly a trap game, Joplin went to Willard and came out shocked on the wrong end of a 32-20 score.
But fortunately, the Eagles have plenty of season left to get back above .500 and gain momentum before postseason play comes around next month.
That starts with Republic today at 7 p.m. at Junge Field.
“There are things we have to do better all the way around, whether it would be preparation or execution,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “That falls on me, too. Our focus right now is to work hard everyday. Obviously, we need to evaluate what things we need to improve on the most and focus on those.
“With great effort and energy, we will improve those and get back to where we need to be.”
One of the bright spots for Joplin in Week 5 was the varsity debut of running back Quinton Renfroe. The freshman was added to the varsity roster with the Eagles’ Nathan Glades sidelined with a knee injury, and Renfroe did not disappoint.
Renfroe came on in the second quarter and rushed for 131 yards on 18 carries, including a 37-yard touchdown. He also caught two passes for 26 yards.
Jasper said one of the biggest things that allowed Renfroe to earn the shot on varsity was his ability to run inside tackles.
“A lot of times when freshmen are great athletes, they tend to want to beat everybody around the outside and bounce everything to the outside even if it’s not designed to go there just because they are used to being more athletic and faster than everyone else,” Jasper said. “He did a really good job of being able to run inside the tackles and making cuts in the box.
“He showed that same ability against Willard.”
Eagles quarterback Always Wright completed 17-of-25 passes for 170 yards, but threw a career-high three interceptions.
Jasper attributed those offensive struggles to Willard doing a good job of playing keep away with the ball and minimizing Joplin’s possessions.
“When that happens and you have less possessions, the natural instinct is to press and do too much, and try and score in one play,” Jasper said. “The big thing we need to do as an offense is make sure we play within ourselves and not try to push, and we will be fine.”
Just like Joplin, Republic is 2-3 on the season. The Tigers won back-to-back games to open the season, but have lost their last three games.
Despite their recent struggles, Jasper said Republic will still be a formidable opponent that is capable on both sides of the ball.
“They want to spread you out and run the football,” Jasper said. “They run, I believe, 70% of the time or close to that. Even though they run it so much. they still have the capability of throwing the ball and because you are so spread out — you have to honor that. We need to tackle well in space and be very physical up front.
“Defensively, I really like their defensive line. What they do is their interior defensive line eats up blocks, which allows their linebackers to run free and make plays. And their secondary is very solid as well.”
To beat the Tigers, Jasper said the team will need to win the battle in the trenches.
“Tomorrow is going to be a battle,” Jasper said. “But with the quality offensive line and defensive line that Republic has, it’s especially true this week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.