Just like his dad Jeff did back in the day, Whit Hafer is starting to make a habit of putting down ferocious dunks at the rim.
The sturdy 6-foot-6 post, who is just a sophomore at Joplin, wowed the crowd inside Kaminsky Gymnasium with his dunking ability as the Eagles dominated Branson 79-58 in a Central Ozark Conference matchup on Friday night.
It turns out that Hafer has been throwing down dunks in games since he was a baby-faced freshman last year, but doing it at varsity speed is perhaps a different ballgame.
“In our tournament last week against Jefferson City, we told him, ‘Dunk one time and don’t look back,'’' Joplin coach Bronson Schaake said. “He caught one in transition. It wasn’t a great pass. It was low and he still got to the rim and finished with a dunk. That’s what I need to see out of him. Just get to the rim.”
Hafer got to the rim plenty of times against the Pirates.
With four minutes to play in the second quarter, Hafer caught a pass inside and slammed home a two-hander as Joplin surged out to a 28-17 lead.
“I started to think about dunking more after coming back from a (knee) injury (last year) and when I started playing again,” Hafer said. “I started practicing and people just told me, ‘Go to the rim.’ Tonight, that was my main mindset and I kept going.”
Branson trimmed the deficit down to 31-26 with 1:30 to play in the second quarter, but Joplin got easy buckets from Always Wright and Bruce Wilbert to take a 35-26 with just under a minute to play.
Gibson then came up with a putback with 20 seconds left to build the Eagles’ advantage to 37-26 at the break.
In the second half, Hafer did his damage.
His first of two dunks in the final 16 minutes of action came off a slick inside feed from Always Wright. Hafer then leaped through opposing defenders and threw down another two-handed slam as Joplin took a 50-35 lead with 2:34 left in the third quarter.
And yes, Hafer provided the home faithful with an encore and a finale.
With 1:34 remaining in the third stanza, Hafer received the ball in transition and punished the rim with an emphatic two-handed flush to extend the Eagles’ lead to 54-37 over the Pirates.
That may have been Hafer’s favorite dunk of the night. In total, the big man finished with 12 points.
“It always feels good, especially that one,” Hafer said. “Nobody is around. You can jump as high as you want to and just put it down with as much force as you want. That just felt great.”
“Whit has loads of potential,” Schaake said. “He was out most of last year as a freshman. He hurt his knee, so he’s still getting his speed back. He’s doing it at a varsity level, which is tough. But he has been picking it up extremely quickly. He comes in at 7:30 every morning and works on his game, staying after practice. As a sophomore and you pair him with guys like All (Wright), that’s a really good combo.”
Offensively, Joplin spread the wealth with nine different individuals that scored on Friday. All Wright scored a game-high 24 points, while Always Wright added 17.
In addition to Hafer’s 12 points, Terrance Gibson chipped in eight to round out the Eagles’ top scorers.
“I think we have a really high-ceiling,” Hafer said. “With All and Always at guard and me and Terrance down low if we get some more movement around the ball, I think we could reach really high.”
Branson (5-8, 0-2 COC) was paced by Ethan Jones and Kyle Scharbrough with 19 and 18 points, respectively.
Joplin plays Blue Valley Northwest at 8:30 p.m. next Thursday in the first round of the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament in Pittsburg.
“Today, we were out of routine,” Schaake said. “We had no school. We looked a little flat defensively, but we found a way offensively. We just have to carry that over to be better, especially in next week’s tournament.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.