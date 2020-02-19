Joplin's Brayden Thomas readies for state wrestling tournament

In the midst of a challenging season defined by youth and inexperience, Brayden Thomas is more than just a bright spot for the Joplin wrestling team.
More importantly, the sophomore is setting a precedent.
Just a third-year wrestler, Thomas will be the lone Joplin representative at the MSHSAA State Championship this week at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The Eagles’ standout 182-pounder punched his ticket to the big stage with a fourth-place finish at the Class 4 District 3 tournament last weekend in Jefferson City. A 6-4 decision over Carthage’s Obed Gonzalez in the bubble round clinched Thomas’ top-4 finish and state tournament berth.
“We knew this would be a challenging season from a team standpoint just because of how young we are,” Joplin coach Jeremy Finley said. “But all of our young guys, freshmen and sophomores, they were watching Brayden at district and got to see him have a little bit of success. I think that bodes well for our kids to be able to see his hard work and the emotion that overcame him the moment he reached his goal.”
The feat was a welcomed moment of triumph for not just Thomas, but also the green Eagles squad that comprises just one senior and no state qualifiers from a season ago. Thomas sports the team’s best individual record this year at 11-11.
“The thing about Brayden is he has a really high ceiling since he’s relatively new to the sport,” Finley said. “With him only being a sophomore, the future looks bright for him. Not only for him, but for the team as well. We made a lot of big strides, and Brayden is one example of that.”
Thomas will wrestle Liberty’s Greyden Penner once the first round of the Class 4 and Class 3 state tournaments begins tonight at 5. The Class 1 and Class 2 tournaments are slated for a 9 a.m. start. MSHSAA’s three-day event runs through Saturday.
Also competing in the Class 4 field is a Carthage team with nine qualifiers in Carlos Reyes (113), Tanner Russow (120), Selvin Estrada (126), Dagan Sappington (132), Davion King (138), Kelten Campbell (170), Kanen Vogt (195), Brener Ocana (285) and defending state champion Kale Schrader (220). The Tigers placed 10th as a team last season at the state tournament.
CLASS 3
For Carl Junction senior Jackson White, the goal at this week’s state tournament is to cap a breakout campaign on a perfect note.
The 182-pounder is 44-0 and seeks to become the Bulldogs' first state champion since Josh Landes accomplished the feat at the 145-pound weight class in 2006.
“Jackson’s focused on one goal right now, and that’s winning a state championship,” CJ coach and former state champion Mike Frizzell said. “We were lucky enough to get him eligible this season after transferring from Liberty, and he has taken full advantage of that opportunity. He wants to wrestle in college, and this is just the next stepping stone to getting there.”
Jackson, a two-time state placer during his tenure at Liberty, is one of six Carl Junction state qualifiers this season. The last time the program had as many qualifiers was in 1988 when Frizzell was a senior at CJHS.
Other CJ state qualifiers are Cole Stewart (152), Isiac Shields (160), Jesse Cassatt (195), Keegan Bennett (220) and Micah Lieberman (285). Lieberman, like White, enters the tournament as a No. 1 seed with a season record of 39-1.
“All of these guys work hard and deserve to be here,” Frizzell said. “Their goals are in reach. Just have to take it one match at a time. Nobody believes in them more than I do.”
Defending Class 3 champion Neosho comes off a runner-up finish at the Class 3 District 3 tournament where it qualified eight wrestlers to state — Raymond Hembree (106), Landon Kivett (113), Kolton Sanders (132), Keaton Sanders (170), Jeremiah Larson (182), Drayke Perry (220), Zane Persinger (285) and two-time defending state champion Cayden Auch (152). Hembree, Auch and Persinger are each seeded No. 1 in their respective brackets.
McDonald County has two wrestlers competing in top-seeded Oscar Ortiz (132), a former state champion, and Jack Teague (152). Webb City also has two qualifiers in Kyler Carter (120) and Josh Copher (126).
CLASS 2
Defending Class 2 champion Monett has eight individuals qualified this year after claiming the team title at the Class 2 District 3 tournament in Bolivar last week.
The Cub qualifiers are two-time state champions Karter Brink (132) and Joseph Semerad (138), one-time champion Matthew Bahl (126), Elias Barriantos (145), Gunner Bradley (152), Ethan Umfleet (160), Raymond Villalta (220) and Harrison Merriman (285).
Seneca, runner-up in Class 1 last season, qualified seven wrestlers in Brady Roark (106), Brayden Thiel (113), Kendon Pollard (120), Gabriel Commons (160), Zane Cotten (170), Skyleer Commons (220) and Grant Durman (285). Seneca has placed top-2 in Class 1 in each of the last five seasons.
"We want to bring home five medals," Seneca coach Jeff Sill said. "We think five medals could give us a shot to win a trophy, and obviously we'd take more than five. The kids are just ready to control what they can control and get after it."
Cassville has four qualifiers in Akhilleus Arguelles (120), Game Hunter (138), Logan Tolbert (182) and Zach Coenen (195), while Nevada has one in Braylin Brooks (106).
CLASS 1
Top-seeded Kolbe Jones (132) headlines Diamond’s group of six state qualifiers after the Wildcats’ fourth-place team finish at the Class 1 District 2 tournament at Versailles.
Other Diamond qualifiers are John Odom (138), Cameron Addington (152), Landon Clement (160), Jayce Taylor (182) and Tyler May (220).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.