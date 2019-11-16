ST. PETERS, Mo. — Alex Crawford concluded his prep swimming career on a high note.
A senior at Joplin High School, Crawford took first place in the 100-yard freestyle at the MSHSAA Class 2 Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
After finishing second in the prelims on Friday, Crawford saved his best for last.
In the championship finals, Crawford touched the wall first in 45.87 seconds to secure the gold medal. Eli Butters of St. Louis University High, who won the prelims Friday, was second in 46.41.
Crawford gave the Joplin-area three different state champions in 2019, as Carthage’s Brayden Cole and Nevada’s Ben Hines won Class 1 events on Friday.
Crawford earned a spot on the awards podium in another individual event, as well, as he finished second in the 100 breaststroke in 55.09 to earn all-state honors in two events. Daniel Worth of Lee’s Summit North won the breaststroke in an all-class record time of 53.53.
Also in the championship finals, Joplin’s 200 freestyle relay team of Zane Reavley, John Glenn, Zane Newman and Ben Wardlow finished eighth in 1:34 to earn all-state recognition.
Competing in the consolation finals, Joplin’s 200 medley relay team of Reavley, Jacob Glenn, John Glenn and Wardlow finished 16th in 1:49.
Also, Wardlow finished 16th in the 100 freestyle (51.06).
St. Louis University High won the team crown with 314.5 points, with Rockhurst (247) second and Kirkwood (234.5) third. Joplin finished 12th with 62 points.
