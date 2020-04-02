Joplin’s Fowler eagerly awaiting spring track season

Like countless prep athletes from across the state, Donovyn Fowler is eagerly awaiting an opportunity to compete this spring.
A sophomore jumper on the Joplin High School track and field team, Fowler has been working out on his own with the spring sports season currently on hold.
“It’s been a real bummer,” Fowler said. “I just want to get out there and compete.”
There’s a reason why Fowler is eager to display his talents.
Following a stellar indoor season in which he shined in both the triple jump and long jump, Fowler is listed as the Class of 2022’s No. 40 track and field recruit in the nation by MileSplit USA.
“I feel blessed with the opportunities I’ve been given, and I really want the opportunity to show everybody what I can do,” Fowler said.
Track and field has become a passion for Fowler ever since he first gave the sport a try as an eighth grader.
“Before I did track I played a lot of travel basketball,” Fowler said. “I just decided to try track in eighth grade. I think I was naturally good at it, so I stuck with it.”
After his eighth-grade year, and still new to the jumps, Fowler medaled in both the long jump and triple jump at the AAU Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa.
As a prep rookie for the Joplin Eagles, Fowler finished ninth in the Class 5 triple jump (44 feet, 6 inches) at last year’s state track meet. The lone freshman competing in the event, Fowler missed the awards podium by only a couple of inches.
“State was kind of scary,” Fowler said. “I was the only freshman and I saw all these upperclassmen that looked like grown men. But I was pretty happy with my freshman year overall.”
Fowler, who said teammates and fellow state qualifiers Zach Westmoreland and Trayshawn Thomas helped push him in practice all of last spring, took a big step forward last summer at the AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina, as he placed third in his age division in the triple jump with a personal best of 46-9.
He continued to work on his craft this past winter.
“I wasn’t doing a winter sport, so I decided to go to a few indoor meets,” Fowler said.
The Mizzou Indoor Series Qualifying Meet on Feb. 9 in Columbia proved to be a big one for Fowler as he recorded a leap of 46-4.25 in the triple jump and went a personal best 23 feet in the long jump.
According to MileSplit USA, Fowler’s mark in the triple jump is tops in the country for sophomores who competed during the indoor season, while his long jump distance ranks second by just 1.5 inches. Both jumps are ranked inside the nation’s top-50 marks for all ages.
Fowler noted hard work and a natural jumping ability have been keys to his success.
“My dad (Troy) is a personal trainer and he’s helped train me,” Fowler said. “I’ve spent a lot of time in the gym with him, and I’ve really worked on the core muscle groups.”
Fowler added he’s set some lofty goals for the spring, including setting school records and earning state medals in both events.
Practices are tentatively scheduled to resume on April 25. Until then, Fowler will continue to putting in the work on his own, with hopes of eventually displaying his talents.
“Coach (Curtis) Jasper and Coach (Brandon) Taute have been sending out daily workouts,” Fowler said. “I’ve been doing those, and I’ve also gotten creative to add something to them.”
In addition to running sprints on the road near his home, Fowler has been doing box jumps onto the bed of a pickup truck.
Donovyn’s mother, Shawn Fowler, said she’s been proud of her son’s dedication and hopes to see him on the track sooner than later.
“It’s been fun to watch him have success,” she said. “And I know it’s been tough for him and all the kids to be stuck at home. I know he really wants to get on the podium at state this year. I hope he gets the chance.”
