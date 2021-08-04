Donovyn Fowler did not back down competing against the “top dogs” in the country.
He rose to the occasion.
Fowler, who will be a senior at Joplin High School, picked up podium finishes in the long jump and triple jump this week at the 2021 AAU Junior Olympic Games in Houston, Texas, while competing for the Carl Junction Freedom Track Club.
And he accomplished that all while facing older competition.
“It just proves I can compete with the top dogs that are out there because everyone I was competing against was pretty much already graduated and going off to college,” Fowler said. “I’m just now starting to relish my senior season. It means the sky's the limit for me once I get to that senior mark.
"After that, once I go to college, I’m really going to start doing some damage out there.”
On Monday, Fowler started things off in style by placing fourth out of 109 competitors in the long jump — the three ahead of him graduated in the class of 2021. His leap of 24 feet, 3 inches set a personal and club record.
But Fowler didn’t stop there.
He placed second out of 80 jumpers in the triple jump on Wednesday afternoon. Fowler secured his second podium finish with a mark of 49 feet, 2.25 inches.
“Long jump-wise, I feel like I did amazing but they didn’t really give us a break in between our fifth flight and our finals,” Fowler said. “So my leg was beat up for the triple jump. My hamstring was tight. There was a knot in it, but I tried to power through as much as I could and I was still able to get some really good numbers out of it.
“I felt like I could have done a little bit better with the triple jump. But for the circumstances, I felt like I did pretty good. For not having any coaches there and for my parents being there, I felt like they did the most they could for me coaching-wise. I’m so grateful they have been supportive of me all throughout this journey.”
Fowler is considered to be the top jumper in the country and is ranked as the No. 37 recruit in the nation for the class of 2022 by MileSplit USA.
“It feels unrealistic at this point,” he said, explaining how it feels to pick up two podium finishes. “The year before I couldn’t do anything because of COVID-19. But (my freshman year), I only got third in the triple jump. I didn’t even place in the long jump. I was just trying to get my sights set out and trying to get a podium for both of those. I’m pretty happy with the numbers I put up this week.”
Coming off a record-setting junior season at Joplin, Fowler set program records in the triple and long jumps. He capped the season with two podium finishes at the Class 5 MSHSAA Track and Field Championships in May at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
And Fowler has become a coveted prospect for major college coaches. He’s received recruiting interest from a number of Power 5 Conference schools, including USC, Arizona State, Kansas, Indiana, Missouri and Arkansas.
People now know the name Donovyn Fowler.
“Track meets are definitely going to be different (next spring),” Fowler said. “There are going to be a lot more people who know who I am. There are going to be a lot more eyes on me whether I’m doing running or field events.
“I’m just going to stay in the same mindset that I’ve been staying in and try to do the best I can, so I can make it out of here and support my family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.