With the regular season officially in the rearview mirror, the Class 6 third-ranked Joplin Eagles are focused on one goal — winning a state title.
That journey starts tonight for the top-seeded Eagles (9-0), who host eighth-seeded Jefferson City (2-7) in matchup scheduled for 7 at Junge Field in the Class 6 District 3 opening round.
“The fun part of playing the regular season in the (Central Ozark Conference) is you get to play everyone you know,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “The fun part of district is matchups like this, getting to play Jefferson City for the first time in a long time. It was before all of these kids were born. I was trying to explain to them the history between Jeff City and Joplin, but I think they were more interested in just lining up and playing.
“We are trying to prove ourselves as a program that is great every year. I think playing well in the postseason is part of it, getting an opportunity to play teams who have not seen us that much. We just need to make sure we are playing our best.”
Though the Jays come into the district tournament with two wins on the season, that doesn’t necessarily give a good barometer when considering their schedule. Jefferson City has one of the more difficult schedules as an independent program, playing games against the likes of Kirkwood, St. Louis University, DeSmet, Chaminade, Rockhurst and Battle.
“They play the Columbia-area schools, but then outside of that, they play some really good teams (from the St. Louis area),” Jasper said. “I don’t think they are intimidated by anyone at this point because they have played a lot of the upper echelon teams in the state.”
The Eagles have done a good job of not taking opponents lightly this season, evident by Joplin avoiding any sort of letdown after defeating Webb City and Carthage in the second and third weeks of the season. Keeping that mindset is crucial as Joplin enters the postseason.
“Now, every week is a one-game season,” Jasper said. “We are focused on this one game in hopes that we can do everything successful in order to earn another game. If you don’t win this game, there isn’t going to be a next.”
The Jays are scoring 23 points per game on offense, lining up predominantly out of the shotgun formation.
“They like to throw the ball,” Jasper said. “They like the short-passing game, but will take shots down the field. On the ground, they run similar zone-read schemes that saw from CJ last week.”
Jefferson City’s defense is surrendering 41 points per game this season, using predominantly a three-man front.
“They like to base out of a 3-4, but will go to a 3-3 stack,” Jasper said. “They like to bring their outside linebackers a lot and play quite a bit of man-to-man on the back end.”
Joplin’s offense is scoring 48 points per game and has put 50 or more points four times. The key to carrying that success into the district opener, according to Jasper, is continuing to take advantage of what opposing defenses are giving.
The Eagles’ defense is limiting opposing teams to 20 points per game, while generating 19 turnovers (10 interceptions, nine fumbles) and 15 sacks to this point.
“Our secondary will need to have a good night,” Jasper said. “But, our defensive line can really help them out by getting pressure on the quarterback.”
A trip to the Class 6 semifinals last year was jump started with a 56-point first quarter in the district-opening win against Kickapoo. While the Eagles aren’t expecting a record-setting performance like that against the Jays, Coach Jasper would like to see a fast start out of his team to get them rolling with confidence early.
“I think we took that confidence in the fast start against Kickapoo and carried it with us,” Jasper said. “I think we have to approach this year the same way. We want to get off to a fast start and continue to build on it.”
