CARTHAGE, Mo. — Joplin Junior Harry Satterlee took first place in a playoff over Republic’s Cason Bekemeier in Monday’s Abbiatti Invitational Boys High School Golf Tournament at Carthage Municipal Park Golf Course.
Carthage Head Golf Coach Jamie Newman said Satterlee and Bekemeier each shot a 70, which is one under par, in the first 18 holes and played two playoff holes before Satterlee scored a birdie to win.
“He’s so consistent,” Joplin Golf Coach Jack Pace said Satterlee. “He shot four under at Twin Hills in our tournament and one over the other day at Ozark. He’s just so consistent, his approach is like throwing darts in there. If his putter is on, he’s good to go and it was off and on today.”
Last year’s Abbiatti Tournament Champion, Jack Spencer, Carl Junction, came in third with a 73 while Ben Roche, from Logan-Rogersville, came in fourth with a 74 and Cooper Fourth, Webb City, came in fifth with 75.
“It was a beautiful day for golf,” said Webb City Golf Coach Jackson Boyer. “We were talking about how we were glad we got today instead of yesterday. We were out here practicing yesterday and the wind was brutal. We’ve had great weather this entire season. It’s been just dry enough to play and cool enough to be comfortable.”
Carthage Coach and tournament host Jamie Newman said 17 schools sent about 90 golfers to this year’s tournament. The top Carthage golfers were Max Templeman and Britt Coy, who came into the clubhouse with scores of 76. Templeman took seventh place while Coy was in ninth place.
“I started out good, had a good first nine, and then the back nine the putts just stopped falling and it didn’t end how I wanted it too,” Coy said. “It was perfect weather, a bit chilly in the morning but the afternoon warmed up and it ended up being a good day.”
Team results had Logan-Rogersville coming in first with a plus-22 score, Carl Junction coming in second with a plus-25 score, Carthage came in third with a plus-37, Joplin came in fourth with plus-38 and Webb City came in fifth with plus-40.
The rest of the teams, in order, were Monett, Republic, Neosho, Seneca, Lockwood, Sarcoxie, Aurora, Nevada and Cassville.
Carthage Coach Newman said his team didn’t get its fourth tournament win of the season on Monday but he still feels good about how his golfers are playing.
“They play every day, they’re learning every day, growing up,” Newman said. “I’ve watched these kids grow up since they were younger in the program.”
Joplin Coach Pace said Satterlee scored better on the front nine of Carthage’s course by one shot.
“He shot an even par on the front and one under on the back nine,” Pace said. “And the back nine is tougher. It’s the old course at Carthage Municipal.
“That would be two wins this year to Henry. Since his freshman year — he’s a junior now — he’s got seven or eight wins. That’s how dedicated he is, he’s out there putting now to practice for the playoff. He’s going to college to play golf, he’s got a full-ride to the (University of) Cincinnati Bearcats and he’s only a junior. He’s so consistent and driven.”
