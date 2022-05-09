BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — First, he was a Central Ozark Conference champion.
Now, Joplin High School’s Harry Satterlee can add district champion to his ever-growing collection of titles.
The sophomore carded a 1-over-par 73 to finish atop the individual leaderboard on Monday in the Class 5 District 3 golf tournament at Adams Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs.
The Eagles, who barely missed the cut to advance to state as a team, finished in a three-way tie for third next to Kickapoo and Nixa with a team score of 333. Helias Catholic won the team title with a 321, while Lee’s Summit West was the runner-up with a 329.
The Class 5 MSHSAA Boys Golf Championships will be played May 16-17 at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Joplin’s Hobbs Campbell qualified for state as he shot an 81. Campbell was in a four-way tie for ninth with Hickman’s Carter Holliday, Lee’s Summit West’s Adam Sauer and Helias Catholic’s Archer Schnieders.
Also competing for the Eagles was Wyatt Satterlee (83), Ian Surburgg (96) and Dylan Bozarth (104).
Carthage, which did not qualify an individual for state, took 10th in the team standings with a 351. Britten Coy shot an 86, while Owen Derryberry and Ben Nicholas fired 87s.
Also for the Tigers, Max Templeman shot 91, while Colson Brust had a 101.
