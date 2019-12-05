Joplin senior running back Isaiah Davis has been named the Missouri high school football Player of the Year by MaxPreps, the website announced on Thursday.
Davis, 6-foot-1, 230-pounder who has committed to South Dakota State, had 253 carries for 2,283 yards and a state-high 45 touchdowns. In addition, he had 19 receptions for 220 yards and made 52 tackles from his linebacker spot.
Eagles wide receiver Zach Westmoreland and Carthage defensive lineman Oscar Campa also made the first team, and Webb City defensive back Treghan Parker made the second team.
Joplin finished 13-1, losing to De Smet in the Class 6 championship game last Saturday. De Smet is No. 14 in the MaxPreps national computer rankings, and Spartans coach Robert Steeples was named coach of the year.
Webb City plays Platte County in the Class 4 title game at 7 tonight in Columbia, and Carthage faces Jackson for the Class 5 championship on Saturday night at 7.
