Before the start of the season, Joplin devised a set of several goals, one of which was coined as the “Revenge Tour.”
The purpose was to avenge every loss the team suffered a year ago. With wins over Webb City and Carthage in Weeks 2 and 3, the Eagles (12-0) are hoping to avenge the final loss of the 2018 season, in the Class 6 state semifinals, with a win today at Fort Zumwalt West. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
“They are excited, and they are focused,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “Really, I think they are just ready for the game to get here. I think there has been a lot of anticipation. It has been a long week waiting for this one.”
The Eagles played at Junge Field all three weeks of the postseason, but that changes in the semifinals. Joplin travels to O’Fallon, to take on the Jaguars, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any support from the community. Joplin is sending several pep busses filled with students, cheerleaders, the school band and dance team.
“They are excited to play somewhere they haven’t gotten to play before,” Jasper said. “We are going to get there early and let them settle into their surroundings and get ready to play some football.
“It really is awesome how much the community just supports us so much. It cost a lot of money to send those kids up there. ... For our community to allow those kids to go up there and experience that, it is really special. Our players are pumped. It just adds to the atmosphere.”
Fort Zumwalt West is coming off a 27-0 win against Troy Buchanan in its district championship matchup. The Jaguars have a balanced offense. Quarterback Jake Murphy has completed 54 percent of his passes for 1,869 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also has 274 rushing yards and four touchdowns. James Strauss leads the Jaguars’ backfield with 1,084 yards and 31 touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Max Koviak is the leading receiver with 56 catches for 965 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“They are a big counter team,” Jasper said. “They fluctuate from week to week. One week, it seems like they throw the ball a lot, then the next week, they may be more ground and pound.
“They can have a power backfield in a hurry … or they can just go with one back, flex the tight end out and run spread and throw it around. They are about 60-40 pass-run, but a lot of times they stick with what they feel will beat a team that week.”
For the Eagles’ defense, like the last several weeks, Jasper believes the play by the defensive line will be huge. He also feels the defensive backs must stay disciplined against a quarterback who likes to get on the move.
“If the quarterback takes off running, they can’t come up until he crosses the line of scrimmage,” Jasper said. “Otherwise, he will chuck it over their head for chunk plays.”
Defensively, the Jaguars run a 3-3-5 stack base formation with a cover 3, adding a single-high look as well, and are giving up 17 points per game. Linebacker Ulysses Ross, the conference player of the year, leads Fort Zumwalt West with 133 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, nine sacks and three fumble recoveries.
If Fort Zumwalt West continues the tendency of bringing pressure often, the play of the Eagles’ offensive line will again have a major impact on this outcome.
“We are going to have to keep our eyes up and be true to our zone up front,” Jasper said. “We have to be able to see (the pressure coming) and get our hands on them and drive block them to be able to run the ball. … When we throw, if they go cover 3 or 1, we have to recognize the different looks, and also, we will have to withstand the pressure from their backers.”
