Heading into halftime against fourth-seeded Kirkwood in the Class 6 District 3 semifinals, top-seeded Joplin found itself in unfamiliar territory.
Trailing.
The Eagles were behind on the scoreboard 34-27, with the defense having an incredibly difficult time stopping the Pioneers’ passing game and the offense uncharacteristically turning the ball over twice in the second quarter.
In the locker room, the Joplin coaching staff and players discussed a similar situation in which the Eagles found themselves earlier in the season when they last trailed in a game at the half, down 35-28 to Carthage in Week 3.
“We brought that Carthage game up in the locker room,” Joplin senior Zach Westmoreland said. “We had been in this situation before. We were playing an offense that was almost as explosive as ours, and knowing we had come out on top against Carthage, it gave us a lot of confidence to do the same (against Kirkwood).”
Kirkwood took possession to start the third and marched 71 yards on 10 plays to build a 41-27 lead with 8:52 on the clock. The last time the Eagles trailed by two scores in a game this season was, again, against the Tigers in Week 3. That was the last time the momentum seemed to be fully in favor of the Pioneers, though, because the Eagles’ halftime adjustments started paying dividends.
After seeing a stacked box from the Kirkwood defense for almost the entire first half, Joplin turned to its passing game to get the offense back on track. Quarterback Blake Tash hit Westmoreland on the sideline, with the wideout fighting out of several tackles and avoiding stepping out of bounds before breaking loose to the end zone for a 49-yard score to trim the lead to 41-34.
The Eagles’ defense switched from a 4-3 base to a 3-4 for the first time all season, adding another linebacker into the passing lanes and forcing the Pioneers to punt for the first time all game on their second possession of the third period.
“Not only the way we lined up but our effort was totally different in the second half,” said Westmoreland.
“The defense continued to fight and continued to believe,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “They played together and rallied around each other.”
With excellent field position following the shanked punt, the Eagles again took to the air from the Kirkwood 33. On the first play of the ensuing possession, Tash delivered a perfect pass deep up the near sideline to Westmoreland, who — with Jarius Maclin draped all over him — reached out with his left hand and hauled in the pass before crossing the goal line for a game-tying touchdown.
Kirkwood wasn’t going away without a fight, as quarterback Kannon Nesslage shoulder faked a short pass before heaving a deep ball into the hands of Maclin for a 64-yard touchdown to put the Pioneers back on top.
Joplin’s success through the air, however, began opening up more rushing lanes, which meant it was time for senior running back Isaiah Davis and the offensive line to take control. Three plays into the Eagles’ next drive, Davis burst through the hole and sprinted his way to a 54-yard touchdown to tie the game once again at 48-48 with three minutes to play in the third.
“I have been calling him ‘Showtime’ for a minute,” Westmoreland said of Davis. “He has proven it time and time again. You can’t tackle him with one person, and if you gang tackle him, you better hope you bring him down because if not, he is going to slip out and score every time.”
The Pioneers picked up one first down on the next drive before Joplin’s defense stopped three straight rushing plays to force a second punt, which was again shanked.
Davis struck again on Joplin’s first play from scrimmage on the following drive, scoring from 46 yards out to give Joplin its first lead of the game, 55-48, with 9.1 seconds left in the third quarter.
Kirkwood chewed up more than half of the clock in the fourth quarter on the opening drive, which lasted 15 plays, but the defense came up big again, stopping the Pioneers a yard short of the first-down marker on a fourth down-and-5 pass from Nesslage to Will Lee.
Davis produced his best run of the night shortly after, ripping off a 78-yard rushing touchdown to give the Eagles a 62-48 lead with less than four minutes to play in the contest. Davis accounted for all 89 yards on the scoring drive.
“Props to our offensive line,” Westmoreland said. “They have been doing a terrific job all year long, and they came up huge in this one.”
Smelling blood in the water, the Eagles defense came up with their first turnover, an interception by Dominick Simmons, that turned into a 5-yard touchdown run by Davis to build a three-score lead.
Not done yet, Joplin’s defense forced a turnover for the second straight possession when Holden Ledford picked off Nesslage to seal the win, allowing the offense to line up in the victory formation and kneel on the win.
After allowing Kirkwood to score on five of six possessions in the first half, Joplin’s defense limited the Pioneers to scoring on two of seven drives in the second half.
“This second half was the best I have seen our defense play all year,” Davis said. “That was really why we won the game. It wasn’t the offense, it was the defense. We came through at the end when it mattered the most.”
While the game was frustrating for the Eagles in many aspects, many of the Joplin players felt the adversity they faced in the district semifinals was a positive as they continue their quest toward a shot at a state title.
“We needed this type of win,” Davis said. “We haven’t had a close game lately, and we needed a reality check that any team is capable of beating us and we are capable of beating them. That was the biggest takeaway from this game.”
