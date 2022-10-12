SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Joplin boys swim team competed at the Glendale Invitational on Tuesday.
And the Eagles were led by senior Zane Newman and sophomore Nathan Wardlow.
Newman won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.64 seconds and finished as the runner-up in the 100 free in 52.31.
As for Wardlow, he claimed the 200 free with a time of 1 minute, 56 seconds and took third in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:09.
In relays, Joplin’s 200 medley and 200 freestyle teams finished third. Wardlow, Newman, Parker Hinman and Ian Vermillion were on the 200 medley team, while Wardlow, Newman, Vermillion and Isaiah Thom competed on the 200 free team.
The Eagles compete at the Kickapoo Invitational on Oct. 14.
