Joplin standout senior Zach Westmoreland verbally committed to playing football collegiately for Division I Southern Illinois University in November.
After some reflection while conversing with his family, Westmoreland had second thoughts and decided a change was in his best interest.
Days before National Signing Day, Westmoreland made his change of heart public when he announced via Twitter that he was decommitting from SIU.
The question had by many who followed the young wide receiver’s ascent to one of the best pass catchers in the state of Missouri over the past several seasons: Why?
“Every athlete knows the recruiting process is a tough and confusing time,” Westmoreland said. “Sometimes, it can bring you down. I just felt like there were other things I wanted to do.”
Westmoreland has opted instead to attend Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, the always competitive NJCAA program in Miami. In deciding to go the two-year junior college route, Westmoreland, who has always had dreams of playing for a Football Bowl Subdivision school, is betting on himself. He believes playing for the Norseman can help him reach his goals of transferring to a Power Five conference school after his time with NEO.
If you have ever watched Westmoreland on the field, it isn’t a reach to think he has the talent to play for any program he chooses. To do that, though, Westmoreland understands his grades will need to improve just as much as his play on the field. That is one of the main reasons he chose to attend NEO.
“Obviously, I am going there to play football, but NEO will also give me a chance to focus on the academics I am interested in,” Westmoreland said. “The things I have seen from that program, I know they will hold me accountable on and off the field. They will push me every single day I am there.
“My mindset is to go to NEO, compete and get to the next level. A lot of times, you hear athletes talk about going to a JUCO and thinking they will just make it happen. I know it is going to take a lot of hard work. I am going to have to give it 100% and not sit back and wait thinking it will just come to me.”
Westmoreland believes he is fully capable of playing at the highest level of collegiate football, and in his mind, this is the best way he can accomplish that. Are there risks along the path Westmoreland has chosen? Yes. And he is fully aware of them. However, the last thing he wanted when he looked back on his football career was doubt.
“A huge thing that plays into this is confidence,” Westmoreland said. “There is a difference between being cocky and confident. I know what my abilities are, and so do my parents. They told me that if I believed I could play at the highest level, I should take my shot. I believe that if I take this risk, it is going to come out well for me.”
Another positive to Westmoreland attending NEO is the support staff he will have — and not just his family. Westmoreland has grown up in the Joplin community, which wrapped itself around football the past several seasons. Knowing that many of those fans will have the chance to support him at NEO home games just 33 miles away was comforting to him.
“It’s great to have that support,” Westmoreland said. “The community has supported me during the good times and the bad. The motivation you get from something as small as a little kid coming up and asking to take a picture with them is huge. It makes you feel like you cannot let them down. To have them following me to the collegiate level is something that will help drive me.”
The stage is set for Westmoreland, who is wrapping up his final basketball season before taking part in track and field during the spring. His future is more clearer than it has ever been, leaving him with nothing else to focus on but his goals, a task he seems more than ready for.
“It is going to take a lot of commitment,” Westmoreland said. “At the end of the day, I know what my goals are, and I am going to stay committed to them no matter what.”
