With the pandemic of 2020 hanging over the new football season, the Joplin Eagles and Seneca Indians met Friday night at Junge Field for a two-team jamboree.
It was the first chance to hit a foe in another jersey for both teams since a run to the Class 3 district championship for Seneca and a run to the Class 6 state title game for Joplin last year.
Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said he was glad to get his team on the field this week as the Eagles prepare for one of their biggest games of the year to open the season, hosting the Webb City Cardinals next Friday.
“It was great being on the field tonight, getting to see our first opponent since the state championship game last year,” Jasper said. “Obviously we’ve still got a lot of things to clean up but we’re healthy, no injuries tonight and it’s Webb Week. So we’re excited.”
Seneca coach Ryan McFarland said he and his staff have been working through the summer to get their kids on the field for as many times as possible with the coronavirus hanging over the season.
“This has been a goal of ours since June 1,” McFarland said. “The first day we got together for summer weights, I told our kids we were going to do everything we could do to try to get to tonight. I just wanted our seniors to get a chance to play under the lights one more time.”
The format was similar to past jamborees, with each team getting 12-play turns and returning to their 40-yard-line to begin each series.
Joplin ran three scoring drives in its first 12 plays, with senior Trayshawn Thomas snagging an 11-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Always Wright after seven plays, senior running back Nathan Glades running for 52 yards and a touchdown after two plays and Wright passing to Dante Washington for a 42-yard touchdown after three plays.
Seneca responded with a big play, 31-yard pass from senior quarterback Lance Stephens to senior receiver Sebastian Middick to the Joplin 2, then a two-yard touchdown plunge by junior running back Jaxson Graham capped a five-play drive.
The next Seneca drive ended on a interception by Joplin junior Bruce Wilbert.
Seneca returned the favor on Joplin’s next drive when senior Dillon Myers picked off Wright to end a seven-play drive.
Joplin returned to the end zone with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Wright to Glades after seven plays.
Seneca got the ball back and got into the end zone on a one-yard sneak by Stephens that capped a seven-play drive. The big play on that drive was a 34-yard pass from Stephens to Middick.
Joplin scored on a touchdown run by senior Trayquan Peavler after the Eagles’ longest drive of the night — 11 plays.
Jasper said he was pleased with his team’s overall effort, but there are still things to work on before taking on the Class 4 state champion Cardinals.
“We’ve still got a lot of things we can work on, and a lot of it is we just need to watch film together and look at,” Jasper said. “But we did some good things and some things we’ve got to clean up.”
McFarland said this scrimmage was a unique chance for his team to play against a team that’s probably far faster and larger than any team they will face in the regular season.
Seneca opens its season next Friday at Marshfield.
“The great thing about our jamboree is we come here and there’s no pressure on us because we are a Class 3 school,” McFarland said. “And normally it’s Webb City and Joplin and you’re talking the Class 6 runner-up and the Class 4 state champion. We know as far as the physicalness and the speed of the game, we won’t see many teams throughout the season that are as good as Joplin was tonight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.